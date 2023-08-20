CHEYENNE — Matthew Shepard became intertwined with Wyoming history when he succumbed to his injuries in a Fort Collins, Colorado hospital on Oct. 12, 1998, at the age of 21.
Shepard, a University of Wyoming student, was beaten, tortured and left bound to a fence six days prior, simply because he was gay. His murderers each received two life sentences for the crime.
The event quickly became national news, and soon elevated to a rallying cry for members of the LGBTQ+ community as to the hate crimes they continue to face. His parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation, while productions like the stage play “The Laramie Project” further brought Shepard’s story to light.
It also resulted in the passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009, which required crimes committed on the basis of sexual orientation to be federally prosecuted as hate crimes.
Too often, though, Shepard’s memory is reduced to the events surrounding his tragic death. Lesléa Newman, author of the upcoming illustrated book “Always Matt,” elected to focus largely on the rest of Shepard’s life.
“It’s the story of his life, and hopefully it’s also a call for action so that people can really pick up where he left off so tragically,” Newman said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. “Do the work that he wanted to do and was unable to do, and, ironically, is doing, though he is no longer here.”
Newman, a resident of Massachusetts, is well acquainted with Shepard’s stories and the challenges that the LGBTQ+ community continues to face. A poet by trade, Newman has published a lengthy catalog of young adult literature addressing LGBTQ+ lifestyles, including “Sparkle Boy,” “Mommy, Mama and Me” and “Heather Has Two Mommies,” which was heavily criticized upon release in 1989 and is regarded as one of the first pieces of youth LGBTQ+ literature.
In addition to publishing “October Mourning: A Song for Matthew Shepard” in 2012, Newman carries a unique connection to the event in that she was invited to give the keynote address during Gay Awareness Week the very day Shepard died.
“I was supposed to meet him,” Newman said. “He was on the LGBTQ committee that asked me to come and be the keynote speaker. I met his friends. There was one empty chair left in the front row of the auditorium, and I kept imagining him there.”
“Always Matt” is presented in a way that is easily digestible for young adult readers ages 14 and older. The majority of the book focuses on the expanse of time surrounding the event that has forever been intertwined with both Wyoming and LGBTQ+ history.
Scenes depicting Shepard as a young boy, his interests, hopes and involvement in UW organizations, precede and follow the narrative of his murder, emphasizing who he was and how his life has impacted the world since.
The book opens with a foreword from Jason Collins, the first openly gay player in the NBA, and closes with an overview of progress made since Shepard’s death. Newman also gives a firsthand account of how the event impacted her life, as does the book’s illustrator, Brian Britigan.
Britigan’s illustrations propel the book and stand as some of the most impactful aspects of the homage to Shepard’s life.
Though Britigan was only 10 years old at the time, Shepard’s death had a major impact on the illustrator. The book required him to face his memories as he was given the difficult task of researching old photos of not just Shepard as a boy, but of the scene of the crime.
“There were certain aspects of it I had no interest in depicting,” Britigan said. “As both an illustrator and a reader, I wouldn’t want to see some of these moments head on. For me, it was (about) figuring out what way that we can sort of make these moments feel real and invite the reader to visit those darker places, but doing it in a way that doesn’t feel exploitative or done for shock.”
The specifics of Shepard’s murder were initially sensationalized. During the interview, Britigan specifically recalls reading about how it was originally reported that Shepard was left in a “crucified” position on the fence, but, in reality, he was tied toward the base of a fencepost.
These moments are depicted in the book without being gratuitous, yet remain highly effective in drawing gut-wrenching emotion from the reader. Just as difficult for Britigan was creating a balance among the illustrations to keep certain aspects of Shepard’s life joyful.
“I think for most readers picking up this book, you already know there’s not necessarily a happy ending to this story,” Britigan said. “Even though I might be approaching this with a heavier heart, how do we still have moments in it that do reflect the more joyful attitude?”
Newman paid similar respect to the history, ensuring that everything she wrote was delicately representing the events of Shepard’s life without “sugarcoating” the harsh reality for younger readers. Skillful prose was the key.
“There’s certain language that is open-ended. For example, I say, ‘Their hearts were hard, and they hated Matt because he was gay,’” Newman said. “‘They drove Matt outside of town and after they hurt him, they tied his hands to a buck-rail fence.’” I purposely was vague there — ‘after they hurt him’ — so that the reader can fill in as much as the reader can bear to fill in and you still get the message.”
This October will mark 25 years since the event and arrives amid the crossfire of LGBTQ+ targeted legislation and, more pertinent to the topic, the local and national dialogue surrounding the limiting of LGBTQ+ literature in schools — a hurdle that Newman is well aware “Always Matt” might face upon release.
“Some people who don’t want any kind of LGBTQ literature in their schools will feel the same way about this book,” Newman said. “But I hope that administration and librarians and teachers will use this book, because I think it can be such a teaching tool and can lead to so much discussion. We all need to do whatever it takes to create a safer world for all kids, including LGBTQ kids.”
Ultimately, Newman, Britigan and others who made the book possible hope that “Always Matt” will play a part in reframing the way the public perceives both the life of Matthew Shepard and his infamous murder.
“As long as one person is not safe, nobody’s safe, right?” Newman said. “We all need to hear this story. We all need to figure out a way to take action. We all need to do our part.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters