'Always Matt'

The cover of “Always Matt: A Tribute to Matthew Shepard. The book will be available on Sept. 26.

CHEYENNE — Matthew Shepard became intertwined with Wyoming history when he succumbed to his injuries in a Fort Collins, Colorado hospital on Oct. 12, 1998, at the age of 21.

Shepard, a University of Wyoming student, was beaten, tortured and left bound to a fence six days prior, simply because he was gay. His murderers each received two life sentences for the crime.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus