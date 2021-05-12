Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Nathan Hollenbeck, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container, driving while under suspension.
n Ryan Krueger, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Lisa Ziskowski, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace.
n Jesse Grijalva, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery, protection order violation.
n James Dietz, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Jasen Rodriguez, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Jaymon Carnes, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Cameron Bauer, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY
n Michell Dominguez-Miranda, 52, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving while under suspension, no insurance.
n Shawn Harnden, 50, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, open container.
n Justin Goslee, 30, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Reese Romero, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Denny Shrove, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible conspiracy to deliver controlled substance.
n Chad Collinsworth, 34, Ohio, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, driving while under suspension.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:15 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery.
n 6:57 p.m., Soldier Springs Road, accident.
SATURDAY
n 7:46 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Drive, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:45 p.m., Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:48 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Boswell Dr., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 12:18 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:07 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
n 1:01 p.m., 2200 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 1:34 p.m., 2100 block of N. 17th St., trespassing.
n 3:20 p.m., 1600 block of E. Arnold St., possible impaired driver.
n 4:20 p.m., 300 block of S. 23rd St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:36 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:11 p.m., 1400 block of N. 21st. St., hit and run.
n 7:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 8:38 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible domestic disturbance
n 9:09 p.m., 900 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible harassment, threats.
n 10:47 p.m., intersection of Corthell Rd. and E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 1:02 a.m., 700 block of N. Fifth St., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:19 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
n 2:02 a.m., 213 E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
n 2:09 a.m., intersection of Northview St. and E. Eaglecrest Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:26 a.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
n 11:22 a.m., 200 block of N. 22nd St., accident.
n 3:16 a.m., 400 block of E. Fremont St., disorderly conduct.
n 8:51 a.m., 300 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 9:30 a.m., 600 block of N. Sixth St., theft.
n 9:47 a.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., burglary, business.
n 11:03 a.m., 400 block of S. Cedar St., vandalism.
n 3:57 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 3:14 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
n 6:14 p.m., 900 block of S. 13th St., vandalism, graffiti.
n 6:18 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
n 6:55 p.m., 1000 block of Frontera Dr., theft.
n 8:45 p.m., Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 2:06 a.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driver.
n 12:03 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible harassment, threats.
n 12:18 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 1:06 p.m., 200 block of S. Pierce St., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 1:35 p.m./, 700 block of E. Sheridan St., animal bite.
n 3:58 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. University Ave., accident.
n 4:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 9:00 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible harassment, threats.
n 10:28 p.m., 1500 block of Bill Nye Ave., accident.