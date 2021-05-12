WEDNESDAY
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.
THE UTILITIES DIVISION is repairing a water line on Third Street between Grand and Ivinson Avenues. The inside lanes of Third Street will be closed; traffic will resume on outer lanes. Repairs are and road patching will take approximately three days.
THURSDAY
THE TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION’S regular meeting scheduled today at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom is canceled.