Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

MONDAY• Arthur Rankin, 62, Oregon, was arrested for possible felon in possession of firearm.

• Adam Setty, 32, Casper, was arrested for possible theft, interference.

TUESDAY• Jason Wilsie, Ohio, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, impaired driver.

• Vanessa Grijalva, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

WEDNESDAY

• William Martin, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible criminal trespass.

THURSDAY

• Colter Robinette, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible trespassing.

• Kolton Vialpando, 24, Colorado, was arrested for possible trespassing.

• William Martin, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible trespassing.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

MONDAY• 1:35 p.m., 100 block of Roger Canyon Road, accident.

TUESDAY

• 1:47 a.m., 800 block of Boswell Dr., burglary, business.

• 1:34 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., hit and run.

• 7:51 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., theft.

WEDNESDAY

• 2:12 p.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., fighting.

• 4:46 p.m., 100 block of S. Pierce St., vandalism.

• 4:54 p.m., 1600 block of Diamond Head Ct., trespassing.

• 6:49 p.m. 3400 block of Fort Buford Ln., trespassing.

THURSDAY

• 12:04 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., accident.

• 10:29 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, accident.

• 7:19 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.

• 8:53 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.

• 10:08 a.m., 1500 block of Diamond Head Ct., trespassing.

• 12:04 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., accident.

• 12:07 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., burglary, residence.

• 6:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. Steele St., animal bite.

• 10:28 am., 100 block of E. Garfield St., trespassing.

• 11:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.

• 2:26 p.m., 900 block of W. Snow Range Rd., accident.

• 3:57 p.m., 1600 block of N. Third St., accident.

• 7:52 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

MONDAY• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.

• 12:14 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., accident.

• 5:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., interference, resisting arrest.

• 5:20 p.m., 2500 block of Overland Dr., animal bite.

• 5:04 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.

TUESDAY

• 1:47 a.m., 8800 block of E. Boswell Dr., burglary, business.

• 1:12 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snow Range Rd., accident.

• 1:34 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., hit and run.

• 2:20 p.m., 1700 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.

• 2:53 p.m., 2300 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible impaired driver.

• 4:16 p.m., 1000 block of N. Ninth St., criminal entry, residence.

• 6:59 p.m., 300 block of S. Second St., possible domestic disturbance.

WEDNESDAY

• 4:07 a.m., 900 block of McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.

• 5:02 a.m., 2600 block of Reynolds St., accident.

• 7:38 a.m., 400 block of S. Third St., vandalism.

• 9:01 a.m., E. Sheridan St., possible harassment, threats.

• 11:58 a.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., possible possession of controlled substance.

• 4:46 p.m., 100 block of S. Pierce St., vandalism.

• 4:54 p.m., 1600 block of Diamond Head Ct., trespassing.

• 4:59 p.m., intersection of N.13th St. and Reynolds St., accident.

• 8:35 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., burglary, business.

• 9:00 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.

• 2:12 p.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., fighting.

• 5:51 p.m., 2100 block of N. 22nd St., criminal entry, residence.

THURSDAY

• 12:43 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.

• 2:09 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., accident.

• 6:55 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.

• 7:33 a.m., 1500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism.

