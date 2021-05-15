Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY• Arthur Rankin, 62, Oregon, was arrested for possible felon in possession of firearm.
• Adam Setty, 32, Casper, was arrested for possible theft, interference.
TUESDAY• Jason Wilsie, Ohio, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, impaired driver.
• Vanessa Grijalva, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
• William Martin, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible criminal trespass.
THURSDAY
• Colter Robinette, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible trespassing.
• Kolton Vialpando, 24, Colorado, was arrested for possible trespassing.
• William Martin, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible trespassing.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 1:35 p.m., 100 block of Roger Canyon Road, accident.
TUESDAY
• 1:47 a.m., 800 block of Boswell Dr., burglary, business.
• 1:34 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., hit and run.
• 7:51 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., theft.
WEDNESDAY
• 2:12 p.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., fighting.
• 4:46 p.m., 100 block of S. Pierce St., vandalism.
• 4:54 p.m., 1600 block of Diamond Head Ct., trespassing.
• 6:49 p.m. 3400 block of Fort Buford Ln., trespassing.
THURSDAY
• 12:04 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 10:29 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, accident.
• 7:19 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 8:53 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.
• 10:08 a.m., 1500 block of Diamond Head Ct., trespassing.
• 12:07 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., burglary, residence.
• 6:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. Steele St., animal bite.
• 10:28 am., 100 block of E. Garfield St., trespassing.
• 11:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 2:26 p.m., 900 block of W. Snow Range Rd., accident.
• 3:57 p.m., 1600 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 7:52 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
• 12:14 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 5:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., interference, resisting arrest.
• 5:20 p.m., 2500 block of Overland Dr., animal bite.
• 5:04 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
TUESDAY
• 1:12 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snow Range Rd., accident.
• 2:20 p.m., 1700 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:53 p.m., 2300 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 4:16 p.m., 1000 block of N. Ninth St., criminal entry, residence.
• 6:59 p.m., 300 block of S. Second St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
• 4:07 a.m., 900 block of McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:02 a.m., 2600 block of Reynolds St., accident.
• 7:38 a.m., 400 block of S. Third St., vandalism.
• 9:01 a.m., E. Sheridan St., possible harassment, threats.
• 11:58 a.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 4:59 p.m., intersection of N.13th St. and Reynolds St., accident.
• 8:35 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., burglary, business.
• 5:51 p.m., 2100 block of N. 22nd St., criminal entry, residence.
THURSDAY
• 12:43 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.
• 2:09 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 6:55 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
• 7:33 a.m., 1500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism.