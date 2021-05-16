WEDNESDAY
RELATIVE THEATRICS presents the Seventh annual Playwrights Voiced Festival of New Works today through May 22 via Zoom. Tickets are $15 and provide access to all four nights of the festival. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/playwrights-voiced-festival-tickets-153127124351.
MOM CLUB is hosting a yoga session from 7-8 p.m. at Seek Yoga Studio, located at 152 N. Second St. To reserve a spot, visit the Mom Club Facebook page @MomClub18.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30- 6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot located at 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com