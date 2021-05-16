Calendar-Boomerang

WEDNESDAY

RELATIVE THEATRICS presents the Seventh annual Playwrights Voiced Festival of New Works today through May 22 via Zoom. Tickets are $15 and provide access to all four nights of the festival. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/playwrights-voiced-festival-tickets-153127124351.

MOM CLUB is hosting a yoga session from 7-8 p.m. at Seek Yoga Studio, located at 152 N. Second St. To reserve a spot, visit the Mom Club Facebook page @MomClub18.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.

F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30- 6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot located at 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus