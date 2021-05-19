THURSDAY
LARAMIE’S WESTERN WATERSHED PROJECTS is having a virtual press conference featuring Dr. David Mattson and his report “The Grizzly Bear Promised Land” at 9 a.m. via Zoom. To join the conference, visit https://zoom.us/j/96964633269?pwd=S1dJUXI4MSthZTEvRUxWY00xZjA1dz09. for more information, contact Erik Molvar, executive director, at 307-399-7910.
FRIDAY
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY presents Lily Tang Williams speaking on growing up in Mao’s China at 6:30 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 402 Corthell Rd. The part is asking for $5 donations.
SATURDAY
THE CITY OF LARAMIE is having a free compost day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Residents can pick up Class A, Exception Quality Grade compost at the Laramie Landfill located at 162 Roger Canyon Rd. No businesses, institutions or organizations. For more information, visit www.cityoflaramie.org/compost or call 307-721-5279.