SUNDAY WALK WITH A DOC at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Park, between 18th and Sheridan streets. Dr. Tim Govaerts, nephrologist, is giving a brief talk on kidney health prior to the walk. MOM CLUB CARD NIGHT begins at 7 p.m. near the Ranger Liquor Store and Bar, 463 N. Third St. Participants should enter through the main door to the blue building on the left of the Ranger and proceed to room 56. For more information, contact Ana Cramer at momclub18@gmail.com. MONDAY THE CITY OF LARAMIE, LARAMIE YOUTH COUNCIL is accepting applications until May 14. Applications and information are available at www.cityoflaramie.org/youthcouncil. Completed applications may be submitted via email at clerk@cityoflaramie.org. TUESDAY THE ALBANY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS are having a public hearing on proposed changes to the county’s aquifer protection regulations at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvduytrTMiGtIHQcBUjG1fApv4TKhWABoI. THE ALBANY COUNTY DEMOCRATS are having a special Central Committee meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, contact albanycounty@wyodems.org. A ROAD CLOSURE IS SCHEDULED on Fourth Street, from Garfield Street to Grand Avenue, beginning 6 p.m., Tuesday and lasting until Wednesday afternoon; project is to complete nearby roof-top HVAC work. WEDNESDAY ALBANY COUNTY WALK-IN VACCINE CLINIC begins at 9 a.m. at the former Wyoming National Guard Armory building, 2901 Armory Road. THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER, housed in UW, is hosting a free webinar “Setting yourself up for success online” at 10 a.m.. To register, visit : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5461597926072514575. THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATION, RESEARCH AND CULTURAL CENTER is sponsoring a virtual event in observation of National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls at noon via Zoom. To register, visit https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ihdr2XT3T0W7GS_JSZNOXw. LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park, intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org. F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN meets from 5:30- 6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com
