Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Jay Bruckner, 18, Torrington, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Desmin Lewis, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Zane Brenneke, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY
n Dylan Pantier, 18, Utah, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Nathan Hasert, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Marcin Sliwinski, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Brendan Saunders, 22, Casper, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Brayden Lone Bear, 20, Riverton, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY
n Travis Calvin, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Chelsey Miller, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
n Heather Bennett, 47, Laramie, was arrested or possible impaired driver.
n Brett Murray, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible possession of stolen property.
n Gerardo Becerra, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible resisting arrest.
n Michael Dean, 19, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 6:18 a.m., 3600 block of Banner Rd., trespassing.
n 7:14 a.m., 400 block of Boswell Dr., attempted burglary, business.
n 7:57 a.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., hit and run.
n 7:25 a.m., 700 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 12:44 p.m., Warden Trl., vandalism.
n 2:48 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:29 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 9:17 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:02 a.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 11:06 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 4:58 p.m., 5800 block of South View Rd., theft.
SATURDAY
n 12:12 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
n 8:06 p.m., intersection of S. Fifth St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 1:19 a.m., 1200 block of E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.
n 9:55 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 1:52 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 8:19 p.m., North Fork Road, possible impaired driver.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 10:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery.
n 11:19 a.m., 1000 block of Alta Vista Dr., animal bite.
n 11:35 a.m., 2400 block of Wyoming Ave., theft.
n 2:53 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
n 3:49 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snow Range Rd. possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:19 p.m., 1200 block of E. Canby St., possible sexual offense/assault.
n 5:06 p.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 5:21 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:17 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:12 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
n 1:19 a.m., 1200 block of E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.
n 4:23 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., animal bite.
n 2:11 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., theft.
n 3:19 p.m., 2100 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible harassment, threats.
n 6:10 p.m., S. Hayes St., trespassing.
n 8:06 p.m., intersection of S. Fifth St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 9:55 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:39 p.m., 900 block of E. Kearney St., trespassing.
n 9:03 a.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., shoplifting.
n 9:52 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., burglary, residence.
SUNDAY
n 12:53 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., assault and battery,
n 5:27 a.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 6:18 a.m., 1100 block of S. Eighth St., disorderly conduct.
n 10:43 a.m., 1200 block of N. 19th St., vandalism.
n 6:16 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
n 5:20 p.m., 2000 block of E. Hancock St., hit and run.
n 8:19 p.m., North Ford Road, possible impaired driver.