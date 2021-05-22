Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n William Bellona, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible burglary.
n Dale Paine, 66, Alabama, was arrested for possible eluding, speeding, reckless driving.
WEDNESDAY
n Carl Holdaday, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Cliff Bergin, 64, Laramie, was arrested for possible simple battery.
n Michael Weaver, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible forgery.
THURSDAY
n Caleb Hall, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Margaret Muir, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, theft.
n Christian Gonzales, 23 Laramie was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:07 p.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible impaired driver.
n 2:06 p.m., 600 block of Snyder Ave., burglary, vehicle.
n 2:59 p.m., Highway 34, trespassing.
WEDNESDAY
n 11:59 a.m., Antelope Ridge Loop, theft.
THURSDAY
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:06 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 6:14 p.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., vandalism.
n 8:02 p.m., 300 block of N. Fifth St., possible harassment, threats.
n 8:52 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:14 a.m., 2100 block of S. 21st St., hit and run.
n 3:03 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., burglary, business.
n 6:40 p.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., vandalism.
TUESDAY
n 7:29 a.m., 2100 block of Binford St., hit and run.
n 11:51 a.m., 1000 block of S. Sixth St., theft.
n 11:33 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., burglary, vehicle.
n 1:11 p.m., 300 block of N. Fifth St., trespassing.
n 2:00 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 2:48 p.m., 900 block of N. Fifth St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 6:53 p.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., vandalism.
n 5:54 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., vandalism.
n 8:55 p.m., 1100 block of N. 19th St., accident.
n 10:07 p.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:39 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:16 a.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:24 a.m., 600 block of S. Second St., burglary, business.
n 11:32 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 11:58 a.m., 500 block of S. Buchanan, theft, bicycles.
n 2:04 p.m., 500 block of S. Buchanan St., dead body found.
n 2:37 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 4:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:41 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 7:43 p.m., 700 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:13 p.m., 1700 block of Harrison St., fire, public.
n 11:24 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., animal bite.
n 2:59 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 9:09 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., unauthorized use of vehicle.
THURSDAY
n 6:34 a.m., 1000 block of E. Steel St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:25 a.m., 100 block of E. University Ave., hit and run.
n 5:24 a.m., 2800 block of S. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:55 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 7:52 a.m., 1100 block of E. Mitchell St., animal bite.