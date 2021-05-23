TUESDAY
WYOMING SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER is offering a free online training session “How to become an exceptional salesperson” at 10 a.m. via web conference. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3287649033306665488
WEDNESDAY
WYOMING SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER is offering a free online training session “Creating a security awareness program in your organization” at 11:30 a.m. via web conference. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_679CFS6CQeeNlPYCbmI_sA?_x_zm_rtaid=Ws0l8lsMQf6UIl-uSzb5Dg.1616615095397.24f385bf6011e25a7fe3d958761adff5&_x_zm_rhtaid=390.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30- 6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot located at 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com