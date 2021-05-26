Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Kevin Haley, 39, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent, interference.
SATURDAY
n Erik Barrera, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, driving under suspension.
n Connie Bayne, 61, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.
n Carma Draney, 22, Oregon, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, with intent.
n Clayton Palmer, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n Terri Armas, 52, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Rikki Brabo, 28, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Madison Tucker, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Sara Maestas, 34, Colorado, was arrested for possible interference.
n Richard Troia, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 4:05 p.m., 100 block of Webster Ln., animal bite.
1:27 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 5:45 p.m., Highway 30, accident.
n 11:05 p.m., Highway 30, accident.
n 12:44 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 1:22 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 4:13 a.m., 1300 block of E. Palmer Dr., vandalism.
n 11:46 a.m., 3800 block of Fort Buford Ln., dead body found.
n 9:03 a.m., Highway 230, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3:53 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
n 4:49 p.m., 1400 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 6:05 p.m., 1100 block of E. Flint St., vandalism, graffiti.
n 11:27 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:42 p.m., 200 block of S. First St., vandalism.
n 12:53 p.m. intersection of E. Ivinson Ave. and S. Third St., accident.
SATURDAY
n 12:44 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 3:02 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:51 a.m., 1000 block of W. Snow Range Rd., accident.
SUNDAY
n 4:13 a.m., 1300 block of E. Palmer Dr., vandalism.
n 9:33 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:10 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 2:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:58 p.m., 300 block of N. Eighth St., possible harassment, threats.
n 9:17 p.m., 1100 block of Owen Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:35 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Curtis St., possible impaired driver.
n 3:58 a.m., intersection of W. Snow Range Rd. and s. Pierce St., disorderly conduct.
n 5:36 a.m., 200 block of e. Steele St., disorderly conduct.
n 11:05 a.m., 1400 block of E. Symons St., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:46 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.