WEDNESDAY
ALBANY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS are having a special meeting today starting at 2 p.m. in the County Commissioners’ room located at 525 E. Grand Ave. For more information or meeting materials, visit https://www.co.albany.wy.us/agendacenter.
To register for the Zoom meeting or watch via livestream on YouTube, visit https://www.co.albany.wy.us/338/Commissioners.
THURSDAY
LARAMIE MAINSTREET ALLIANCE is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Laramie Railroad Depot, located at 600 S. First St. for the purposes of publicly sharing upcoming programs the LMSA is offering. For more information, visit the Facebook page @DowntownLaramie or visit laramiemainstreet.org.