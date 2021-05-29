Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
WEDNESDAY
n Ashley Goosman, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Christopher Cheney, 32, Laramie, was arrested for aggravated assault.
THURSDAY
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 2:10 p.m., 300 block of Pahlow Ln., animal bite.
n 2:07 p.m., 2000 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
TUESDAY
n 7:45 a.m., intersection of N. 45th St. and Crow Dr., vandalism.
n 3:20 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
n 10:25 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., burglary business.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:54 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 2:42 p.m., Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 3:50 p.m., Highway 230, vandalism.
n 11:15 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., theft.
n 11:25 a.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., trespassing.
n 1:28 p.m., 300 block of N. Fifth St., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:04 p.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., shoplifting.
n 1:27 p.m., intersection of W. Snow Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., accident.
n 8:02 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., shoplifting.
n 11:27 a.m., 500 block of S. 13th St., vandalism.
THURSDAY
n 6:16 p.m., Highway 287, criminal entry, residence.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:22 a.m., 2100 block of E. Garfield St., theft.
n 10:04 a.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 10:15 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 10:12 a.m., 700 block of S. Fifth St., accident.
n 5:06 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible harassment, threats.
n 5:23 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Custer, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:13 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln t., possible harassment, threats.
n 7:22 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., possible harassment, threats.
n 9:51 p.m., 100 block of W. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 2:18 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., fighting.
n 9:26 a.m., 500 block of Reynolds St., harassment, threats.
n 11:04 a.m., 300 block of W. Shield St., burglary, vehicle.
n 6:38 p.m., 400 block of S. Adams St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 7:08 p.m., 1400 block of N. Ninth St., dead body found.
n 10:25 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:22 a.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
THURSDAY
n 3:00 p.m., 2500 block of Jackson St., possible sexual offense, assault.
n 7:05 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., liquor violation.
n 7:20 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., liquor violation.
n 2:37 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible child abuse.
n 6:58 p.m., 300 block of S. Third St., accident.