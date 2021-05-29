TUESDAY
LARAMIE INTERFAITH AND FOOD BANK OF WYOMING are hosting a pop-up food pantry from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the University of Wyoming South Shuttle lot, located on 15th Street and Spring Creek Drive. There are no income restrictions or applications required. For questions of concerns, contact Laramie Interfaith at 307-742-4240 or food.service@laramieinterfaith.org.
THE CITY OF LARAMIE is closing 11th Street between Curtis and Downey Streets and the alleys from Ninth to 11th of Downey and W. Hill Streets and Curtis and Mitchell Streets for infrastructure project. Closures begin today through mid-August. Questions to the city of Laramie Engineering Division can be submitted at engineering@cityoflaramie.org or at 307-721-5250.
A PROS AND CONS OF STARTING A SEASONAL BUSINESS webinar is available for free via Zoom to all who wish to join at noon. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_09zXqSpnRt6v0TK6I9ecKw.