WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA new summer location will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Harbon Park located on 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot located at 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com
SUNDAY
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.