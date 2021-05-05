Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
SATURDAY
n Lynea Curry, 22 Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Eric Leach, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, open container, reckless driving and possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY
n Langdon Miller, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible destruction of property.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 12:52 p.m., Pumpkin Vine Road, vandalism.
n 5:49 p.m., Whirlwind Lane, possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:41 p.m., 4300 block of Ramble A Rd., theft.
n 11:23 p.m., 800 block of S. Third St., trespassing.
SATURDAY
n 2:39 a.m., intersection of S. Fifth St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:35 a.m., Dog Iron Lane, vandalism.
SUNDAY
n 2:33 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 2:31 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:45 a.m., 600 block of N. Third St., theft.
n 10:33 a.m., 2000 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
n 10:58 a.m., 100 block of E. University Ave., accident.
n 11;44 a.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Fremont St., vandalism.
n 12:00 p.m., 1100 block of E. Lewis St., hit and run.
n 12:06 p.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary, business.
n 1:15 p.m., 600 block of S. Second St., theft.
n 1:44 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
n 11:23 p.m., 800 block of S. Third St., trespassing.
n 11:07 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 5:26 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 1:02 a.m., intersection of N. 20th St. and Willett Dr., hit and run.
n 6:03 a.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 9:41 a.m., 200 block of N. Grant St., accident.
n 11:52 a.m., 1400 block of Ashley St., burglary, residence
n 7:48 p.m., 1700 block of Bath Ave., burglary, residence.
n 8:01 p.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., animal bite.
n 1:46 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 6:43 a.m., intersection of N. 45th St. and Grays Gable Rd., accident.
n 12:29 p.m., 200 block of S. Second St., vandalism.