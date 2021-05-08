Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

TUESDAY

n Kyle Biehl, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, delivery of content.

WEDNESDAY

n Daniel Berry, 20, Tennessee, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.

n Deborah Reed, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abuse.

THURSDAY

n John Idema, 66, Idaho, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.

n Charles Unaite-Aweau, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.

n Lawrence Hoehne, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.

The Albany County Sherriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

MONDAY

n 11:24 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., vandalism.

TUESDAY

n 9:56 a.m., Third Street, possible harassment, threats.

n 2:09 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.

n 2:45 p.m., Stallion Street, trespassing.

WEDNESDAY

n 4:53 p.m., Highway 230, possible possession of controlled substance.

THURSDAY

n 12:11 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd., fire, public.

n 7:54 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., theft.

n 2:21 p.m., 1900 block of N. Third St, burglary, business.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

MONDAY

n 8:23 a.m., 1100 block of Evans St., burglary business.

n 9:37 a.m., 200 block of N. Third St., possible harassment, threats.

n 12:38 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible harassment, threats.

n 1:31 p.m., 1600 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance.

n 1:50 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., assault and battery.

n 2:28 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., littering.

n 7:26 p.m., 1500 block of McCue St., fighting.

n 11:41 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.

TUESDAY

n 1:00 a.m., 200 block of Superior Ct., burglary, business.

n 6:09 a.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., burglary, business.

n 11:43 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., unauthorized use of vehicle.

n 11:47 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., accidents.

n 12:17 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.

n 1:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 1:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 4:06 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., accident.

n 6:36 p.m., 800 block of Mill St., burglary, business.

n 11:33 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.

WEDNESDAY

n 7:12 a.m., 1200 block of N. 11th St., burglary, business.

n 8:32 a.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Harney St., animal bite.

n 12:37 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.

n 3:01 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial Drive, child abuse, neglect.

n 3:43 p.m., 300 block of E. Custer St., theft.

n 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of E. Shield St., possible harassment, threats.

THURSDAY

n 6:40 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.

n 9:17 a.m., 1700 block of E. Person St., dead body found.

n 10:05 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.

n 11:50 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 1:12 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and Reynolds St., accident.

n 4:57 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 6:44 p.m., 1500 block of Boswell Ct., hit and run.

n 9:55 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible possession of controlled substance.

n 10:46 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., trespassing.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus