Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
TUESDAY
n Kyle Biehl, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, delivery of content.
WEDNESDAY
n Daniel Berry, 20, Tennessee, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Deborah Reed, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abuse.
THURSDAY
n John Idema, 66, Idaho, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Charles Unaite-Aweau, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
n Lawrence Hoehne, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sherriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:24 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
TUESDAY
n 9:56 a.m., Third Street, possible harassment, threats.
n 2:09 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 2:45 p.m., Stallion Street, trespassing.
WEDNESDAY
n 4:53 p.m., Highway 230, possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
n 12:11 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd., fire, public.
n 7:54 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., theft.
n 2:21 p.m., 1900 block of N. Third St, burglary, business.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:23 a.m., 1100 block of Evans St., burglary business.
n 9:37 a.m., 200 block of N. Third St., possible harassment, threats.
n 12:38 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:31 p.m., 1600 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:50 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., assault and battery.
n 2:28 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., littering.
n 7:26 p.m., 1500 block of McCue St., fighting.
n 11:41 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
TUESDAY
n 1:00 a.m., 200 block of Superior Ct., burglary, business.
n 6:09 a.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., burglary, business.
n 11:43 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 11:47 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., accidents.
n 12:17 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 1:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 1:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:06 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., accident.
n 6:36 p.m., 800 block of Mill St., burglary, business.
n 11:33 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:12 a.m., 1200 block of N. 11th St., burglary, business.
n 8:32 a.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Harney St., animal bite.
n 12:37 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 3:01 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial Drive, child abuse, neglect.
n 3:43 p.m., 300 block of E. Custer St., theft.
n 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of E. Shield St., possible harassment, threats.
THURSDAY
n 6:40 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 9:17 a.m., 1700 block of E. Person St., dead body found.
n 10:05 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
n 11:50 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 1:12 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and Reynolds St., accident.
n 4:57 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 6:44 p.m., 1500 block of Boswell Ct., hit and run.
n 9:55 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 10:46 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., trespassing.