MONDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY DEMOCRATS will have its Central Committee meeting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For access to the Zoom link, visit albanycountydems.secretary@gmial.com.
TUESDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY is having its monthly meeting at 6 p.m.at the Rock Church, 402 Corthell Rd. Upon adjournment, representative Anthony Bouchard will make a presentation.
THE CITY OF LARAMIE COUNCIL is having a special meeting and work session at 6 p.m. via Zoom, YouTube live stream or cable channel 191. For more information, contact the Clerk’s office at clerk@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5220.