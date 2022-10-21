...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70
MPH expected.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany Counties including
Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, Arlington, Elk Mountain, and
Laramie. This also includes the central and southern Laramie
Range and adjacent foothills including Interstate 80 between
Laramie and Cheyenne, and Interstate 25 between Chugwater and
Glendo including the Bordeaux Interchange.
* WHEN...A prolonged period of strong winds will occur between 3
AM MDT Friday and 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425,
426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater
than 50 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and west of
Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
First Lady Jennie Gordon presents a plaque to Braden Crawford, a participant in the Fair to Fork program. The program donates hogs raised by 4-H and Future Farmers of America members to local nonprofits.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative/Courtesy
First Lady Jennie Gordon presents a plaque to Eddie Owens, a participant in the Fair to Fork program. The program donates hogs raised by 4-H and Future Farmers of America members to local nonprofits.
When local 4-H and Future Farmers of America members raise animals for the fair, they do it with an end goal in mind.
The reason could be to feed family and friends, or to make some extra money. For some across the state, it means helping others in need.
This year, 15 4-H and FFA members from across Wyoming were selected to donate their hogs to a local nonprofit of their choice through Fair to Fork, a new program run through the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
The organization paid for the hog and processing costs with the goal of bringing more protein options to those in need.
“I’m happy that I could sell it for a good cause,” said Braden Crawford, a local 7th grader who had his hog chosen for the program.
Crawford chose Laramie Soup Kitchen as the nonprofit that his pig would be donated to. He said that in addition to helping the community, it was nice to be compensated for his work.
Crawford’s dad, Warren, helped him sign up for the program after the family decided they would like the hog to go to a good cause.
Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon visited Laramie Soup Kitchen on Wednesday to present Crawford with a plaque commemorating the donation. She also recognized Eddie Owens, a University of Wyoming student who was chosen for the program in Teton County.
“(It’s) partnering with youth groups, which I think is really important for kids because they’re going to be our future leaders,” Gordon said of the program. “Already having that … volunteerism is so important.”
She explained that the program got started as a way to work with Wyoming food producers to help battle food insecurity. Next year, she hopes there will be participants from all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Participants are chosen for the program through a lottery system, and get to choose where in their county their hog is donated from a list of local food nonprofit groups. Funding for the program comes from donors and corporate partners like the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Safeway, Gordon said.
The program encourages collaboration in a time when many people are struggling to make ends meet, Gordon said. The statewide issue of food insecurity is relevant in Albany County, where Laramie Soup Kitchen had its busiest day on record on Tuesday.
“I think it’s really important to be aware and help those people when we can,” Gordon said.
For Laramie Soup Kitchen, the donation was another example of how finding ways to collaborate with the community can create positive results for all those involved, Executive Director Ted Cramer said.
“We’re excited there was a reason they chose the soup kitchen,” he said.