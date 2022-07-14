Albany County residents will be setting out into the area’s natural spaces on Saturday in hopes of catching a glimpse of a hiking crowd favorite: moose.
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is encouraging people to participate in the biannual Moose Day on Saturday, gathering data about the ungulates to support conservation and management work at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Participants can sign up for hiking or driving routes through areas of the Pole Mountain and Snowy Range forests. Volunteers are asked to keep a tally of how many moose or signs of moose they spot and include details such as the sex and age of the animals.
Despite their size and popularity with hikers, not much is known about moose populations in the Albany County area.
Moose Day was first organized in 2014 in response to declining moose populations in western Wyoming and surrounding states, said project coordinator Mason Lee.
Moose in the Albany County area were believed to be stable as they had just been introduced in the 1980s. Still, scientists felt it important to understand more about them.
“The actual status of the population was unclear and it was unknown how the beetle kill epidemic affected the moose,” Lee said. “Moose Day is designed to help researchers develop a better understanding of moose distribution as well as age and sex ratios.”
Organizers modeled the Albany County event from one started in Jackson in 2009. While many of the moose in that region spend time near populated areas, local moose populations are a bit harder to spot, according to the event website.
“I think it’s really important to engage eager and interested citizens,” said Jeff Wagner, a graduate student involved in the project. “Moose, like many animals, are extremely difficult to count and study.”
Along with helping provide a general baseline study, the data could be used to help researchers understand how human infrastructure such as roads and traffic impact moose populations, Wagner said.
Participants can request monitoring along preferred routes, which cover a range of difficulty. The surveys will begin at dawn and must end at noon to align with times of high moose activity, according to the UW Biodiversity Institute Facebook page.
For those who are new to Moose Day or want to refresh on identification, training videos are available.
In addition to recording their observations on data sheets, participants also can upload their findings to iNaturalist, a website and smartphone app. The program makes data accessible to the general public and allows easier sharing among scientists and researchers.
Anyone who is unable to attend Saturday’s effort can keep an eye out for the next Moose Day, which takes place in the winter.
For more information or to sign up for Moose Day, visit wyomingbiodiversity.org.