In 1992, Kris McGuire and her husband bought a piece of Wyoming history: the old Oxford Horse Ranch south of Laramie. The national registered historic landmark, established in 1887, became home for her herd of cashmere goats.
Then, a couple years later, some land on the other side of the railroad tracks that used to be part of the ranch (pre-railroad) became available. The couple reunited the former and current parcels and came upon an unexpected landmark.
“We discovered this arch,” she said. “It’s a little sandstone arch on section 11 on the other side of the tracks there, and upon closer inspection, we saw that there were a lot of inscriptions … and the earliest inscription was 1812. And then the next earliest was 1817. There weren’t really a whole lot of white people who knew how to write in the area at that time, and so I said, ‘Heck, I want to find out who these people were.’”
That question turned into a quest for information that lasted roughly 20 years. The culmination of her findings can now be read in the book “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch: My Favorite Tales of Old Wyoming.”
McGuire’s first step on her research journey was a trip to William Robertson Coe Library at the University of Wyoming, and then the Albany County Public Library, where she read every single book she could find on the history of southeast Wyoming. She’d look up the names she found on that fascinating piece of sandstone, then search for them in the index under the year 1817.
She compiled all the information she unearthed into several files on her computer, but in the late 1990s, the unthinkable happened: it crashed. She thought the entire project was lost, but when her mother died in the early 2000s, McGuire found a manuscript that her mother had printed out and was able to “pick up the thread” around 2005.
By then, the internet was easily accessible, opening up a whole new dimension to McGuire’s research.
“Then, I was able to put a nuance on the stories, the tales, that I tell that kind of reflect modern times and are more of a mirror than anything,” she said.
To understand how she got to that point, however, it’s important to mention what McGuire was doing in the interim — that period when she thought the project was completely gone — and she shifted her focus elsewhere: the ranch.
“I was trying to be a Wyoming rancher, and I had a few strikes against me,” she said. “I was a woman, and I was trying to ranch goats, and that’s not real popular.”
McGuire is also a trained wildlife biologist, so naturally, when she wanted more information on her goats, she connected with a fellow scientist at nearby UW. Dr. Ray Field, now professor emeritus of animal science at the university, let her use the UW facilities to look at various weeds that are popular snacks for goats. But when Fields retired, the new head of the department chose not to continue that research relationship.
“That gave me a whole different perspective when I got kind of put back in the rancher category,” McGuire said. “When I started re-entering my manuscript … all of this experience that I had gained in the intervening 10 years started kicking in, and I started asking questions, because that’s what scientists do, they’re skeptical. And I’m going, why was it that Cattle Kate was branded a prostitute until 1985? This was a story that they made up to cover up the fact that they had lynched a businesswoman.”
These often unsettling stories about the darker side of Wyoming ranching history are important, McGuire said, because in order for cattlemen to solve their current issues, they need to look to their past and learn from their history.
“I started reading all this stuff, and it was stranger than fiction. It was amazing what I uncovered,” she said. “And I felt the need to share it with like-minded people. This is a perspective that is not often taken in the classrooms of Wyoming.”
McGuire said she doesn’t want to turn anybody off, but admits the book’s perspective is a “gentle push in the direction of environmentalism.” She hopes it can attract people, regardless of their opinions on that topic, however, because the point is to reach people who are enamored with the West and want to help preserve it.
No matter how many people end up reading it, she’s still proud of herself for finishing it at 69 years old.
“It served as a very nice grinding wheel to keep my brain sharp, my memory sharp,” McGuire said. “I can remember all of these obscure facts and dates and names back in the 1800s, whereas I have trouble naming my children sometimes … that was definitely a motivation for me.”