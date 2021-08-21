They came from 23 states and nine Wyoming communities, and Laramie was well represented with 55 runners.
The number of women slightly edged out the of men as the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon attracted a crowd Aug. 14 at Lake Owen in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
In fact, it proved so popular that, because of limited parking, registration was cut off a month before the event.
Attracting nearly 170 runners, the race was hosted by Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail and directed by a marathon planning committee.
Mother Nature cooperated with the first athletic event held on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Skies were clear and breezes were very light, as evidenced by the perfectly calm water of Lake Owen as runners ran around it. It was warm to even a little hot until clouds finally started rolling in by early afternoon.
Race Director Joe Lord said he was very pleased with how things went not only on race day, but with the extensive preparation required for the 13.1- and 26.2-mile events.
“The first-ever event on the rail trail was simply amazing,” Lord said. “I have a special thanks to the dedicated planning team and small army of enthusiastic volunteers that kept the racers smiling.”
One of those runners was Laramie resident Craig Vaske, who had never entered a running race before, let alone a half marathon. In fact, it was his first running competition of any kind.
“I was pretty nervous, but there were lots of helpful volunteers and directions around the course were very clear,” Vaske said. “Support for the runners was excellent. The organizers did a great job of finding and managing parking, getting people from all over the U.S. to a remote location and creating an enjoyable event. While last year’s wildfires forced some route changes, a little creative thinking made for a beautiful run on a great trail.”
With a fire closure still in place on the Rail Trail from Foxpark north to the Lincoln Gulch Trailhead, marathoners had to run a portion of a gravel Forest Service road paralleling the Rail Trail before getting back on the non-motorized Rail Trail. To avoid that road section completely, the half marathon route included two loops on the footpath around Lake Owen with an out-and-back from Lake Owen to the Lincoln Gulch Trailhead.
Preparation of the trail and lake path was several months in the making, beginning once the snow melted. Dave Nelson, chairman of the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, and other volunteers spent considerable time and effort clearing the pathway of downfall and repairing erosion concerns. Nelson also made and erected a number of wooden directional road signs, aiding motorists in finding the various Rail Trail trailheads.
The most significant hurdle for race day was parking with the half marathon start and finish at Lake Owen, and the marathon parking at the same location. Most marathoners boarded shuttles to get them to the starting line at the Pelton Creek Trailhead.
Annie Nelson and her cadre of volunteers took on the complicated task of directing all the runners, volunteers and spectators to special parking areas on race day. Also on hand was a small army of other volunteers to run aid stations, guard road crossings and man the start and finish line.
Top finisher on the marathon was Laramie resident Scott Dahlberg, the University of Wyoming head cross-country coach. With a blistering time of 2 minutes, 57:50 seconds, Dahlberg was 20 minutes ahead of the next runner, Horsecow Lonac from Fort Collins, Colorado. The top female marathon finisher was Danya Tumia of Littleton, Colorado, in 4:29:16.
The top finisher for the half marathon was Adam Hartman from Thornton, Colorado, in 1:38:07 and the top female finisher, and second place overall, was Shannon McCullough of Lakewood, Colorado, at 1:44:30.
“The marathon was a great race that offered a fun challenge in a unique setting,” Dahlberg said. “The Med Bow Rail Trail is an amazing trail at 9,000 feet and the marathon was able to showcase what it has to offer. The event was run very well. I would’ve never known it was the first running of the races.”
Full race results are available at ultrasignup.com and more information about the event and the Medicine Bow Rail Trail are on the website maintained by the nonprofit group Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail at medicinebowrailtrail.org.