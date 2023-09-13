SHERIDAN — Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used for pain relief in medical settings, is often misunderstood by the general public, according to Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services Lead Medic Ben Wetzel.
While the dangers of the drug are palpable with the number of overdoses seen across the country in recent years, Wetzel said fentanyl can be an invaluable tool when used correctly in a controlled medical environment.
Wetzel said fentanyl is used similarly to morphine in a medical setting, although the effects of fentanyl are easier to control. Morphine is a plant-derived opioid and fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, meaning fentanyl is more accurately designed to create the desired effect of pain relief without many of the side effects associated with morphine such as nausea and vomiting.
“Fentanyl has a lot of the benefits of morphine, but without a lot of the side effects,” Wetzel said. “Onset time is a lot quicker from when we give that medication to the point where people start to really feel that effect, which in our world is really important because we want to start relieving that pain as soon as possible.“
When used in a controlled medical setting, fentanyl is given in doses as small as one hundred thousandth of a microgram at a time. Because humans are especially susceptible to its effects, the dangers of its use come when the dosage exceeds that small amount.
In instances of recreational use, whether intentional or when fentanyl is laced with another drug, dosage is much harder to control and can more likely result in negative effects like overdose.
“If there’s one thing that I would put out there from our perspective, it’s that fentanyl, especially in the medical world, is a safe, commonly used medication and that we would never be using something that’s going to put someone at high risk of killing them,” Wetzel said.
Contrary to what some might think, fentanyl is an extremely safe medication when used in a controlled medical setting, Wetzel said. It cannot quickly absorb through the skin or be breathed in through air, two common misconceptions perpetuated by now retracted information on the drug released by the Department of Justice.
Fentanyl overdoses are seen everywhere in WREMS’ service area, Wetzel said, though Sheridan County tends to see only one or two a month.
An updated fact sheet regarding fentanyl was released by the DOJ and shared by Sheridan Police Department in a press release Jan. 27.
According to the document, many fentanyl overdoses across the country are the result of mass-manufactured fake pills purporting to be other drugs like oxycodone or hydrocodone. In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50.6 million fake pills, many of which were laced with fentanyl.
Wetzel said most cases of fentanyl overdose occur in incidents such as this when patients take a drug they believe to be something else.
Substance abuse resources can be found online through the Wyoming Department of Health at health.wyo.gov, to include locating local inpatient and outpatient substance treatment options.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.