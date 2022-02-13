CHEYENNE – Although they have only 20 days to tackle the budget and redistricting process, lawmakers have also proposed a number of bills ranging from Medicaid expansion to limitations on who can serve as an elected official.
In December, the Joint Revenue Committee voted to sponsor House Bill 20, the “Medical Treatment Opportunity Act,” forwarding it to the full Legislature for consideration. At a Dec. 15 meeting, Cheyenne resident Angela Silvester spoke in favor of the bill.
“I’m a single mom and I work a couple of part time jobs. I don’t have health insurance right now,” she told the committee. Having access to health insurance would mean Silvester could get a check-up, and maybe even preventative care.
“I’m a mom of a child with disabilities, so there’s a lot of extra stress that I go through,” she said. “Having a healthy mom, especially for a child with disabilities, is really important. I am going to need to be here for a long time. My son is going to need me for a long time.”
This is not the first time the Legislature will discuss Medicaid expansion, although similar measures have failed in years past. According to Jan Cartwright of Better Wyoming, many states have been undergoing similar processes since 2012 when the U.S. Supreme Court made Medicaid expansion an option rather than mandatory for states.
“Wyoming is surrounded by states that have expanded Medicaid, including Idaho, Utah and Nebraska that expanded by a vote of their citizens,” she said.
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, who moved in December that the Revenue Committee sponsor the bill, said he voted against similar legislation many times.
“I voted against this thing like nine times, but I think the whole thing has changed,” Harshman said, adding that no one from private insurance companies showed up to testify against the bill in committee.
“It is going to lower everybody’s rates,” Harshman said. “It’s not going to harm private insurance, and if anything, it will help because you are going to move sick people off that private role onto another heavily subsidized program.”
Around 25,000 people in Wyoming are uninsured, and Cartwright said Wyoming lives will be saved if HB20 passes.
“It is a busy session, and it is a short session, but … it is important that this is in the mix, because of the positive impact it would have on the economy of the state, and the people who would be gaining insurance,” she said.
Dual public employment and office holding
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, is co-sponsoring a bill that would restrict people from holding both public employment and elected public office at the same time. As proposed, House Bill 26, the “dual public enrollment and office holding” bill, stipulates that “no person shall hold an elective public office in any governmental entity which either provides any funding for or receives any funding from any governmental entity in which that person is employed or holds elected public office.”
“It is human nature that someone who gets elected to higher office that controls the budget and controls the spending and policies — they may be inclined to be under pressure from an employer to do things a certain way, because their job depends on it,” Bouchard said.
Michelle Aldrich, who serves on the Cheyenne City Council and also works for the Career and Technical Education Director for the Wyoming Department of Education, said that she agrees that elected officials need to be mindful of conflicts of interests.
“We do need to be aware of that,” she said, but she questioned the wisdom of limiting the pool from which elected officials can be pulled.
“But I also believe in Wyoming, where we have very few people who seek public office, relatively speaking, and we have such a large percentage of our state citizenry that is employed by the federal government, the state government or the county government, that when we begin narrowing that pool again, we eventually end up with only the elite being eligible for office. I really am concerned about that.”
She added that similar measures have been found to be unconstitutional in other places, particularly regarding school teachers serving on school boards.
Bouchard said the intention of the legislation is to stop “insiders and the people who have something to gain” from gaming the system. As proposed, HB26 stipulates that if someone is elected to a public office, or holds public office while also hired by a governmental entity, the person “shall resign from the employment or public office first held prior to assuming the new office or employment.”
“I have been in politics for over a decade in some capacity,” he said. “It has cost me, it has been a financial detriment to me to be as involved as I am. They have to make a choice too, and if it is really about serving the people, then yeah. Do resign. You can’t serve two masters.”
Vaccine requirements-limitations
Rep. Susan Wilson, R-Cheyenne, has drafted a bill currently sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee that would require certain agencies to offer accommodations to people “unable or unwilling” to prove immunization status. If approved, House Bill 32, “vaccine requirements-limitations,” would mandate that health care facilities provide “reasonable accommodation” to anyone seeking to visit a patient or resident of the health care facility, even if the visitor is unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status. It would require similar accommodations from governmental agencies to anyone seeking access to publicly funded service who was unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization.
“The bill takes a balanced approach to rights of business owners and employers along with employees and clientele,” Wilson said, continuing that the legislation uses the concept of “reasonable accommodation” that has existed in law since the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1990 ADA.
Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots
In addition to spearheading the redistricting process, the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would allow county officials to, in extreme circumstances, begin counting absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day. House Bill 52, “timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” came before the committee at the request of some of Wyoming’s county clerks, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said.
“We had a significant issue last election cycle in the number of people who voted absentee,” he said. “That number was 30% higher than any previous election before November of 2020.”
County clerks are not allowed to begin counting absentee ballots until after the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m., and must certify results for the canvassing board by the following Friday morning.
“They could not handle the sheer amount of absentee ballots, to start counting and get results to the canvassing board by Friday,” Zwonitizer said. “They have asked for a different process in extreme situations. It is a significant issue that the county clerks brought to us.”