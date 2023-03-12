CHEYENNE — One-hundred and ninety-six bills passed out of the Wyoming Legislature during the general session, but that doesn’t mean nothing was left on the table.

Lawmakers recognized there were missed opportunities, while still applauding steps toward saving hundreds of millions of dollars, providing property tax relief, improving maternal health care access or securing elections. They had 500 pieces of legislation to process in a two-month period filled with chamber deadlines, and every bill couldn’t receive the attention required to move forward.

