CHEYENNE — While the last day for bills to come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber quickly approaches, it appears the sole Medicaid expansion bill will not be heard in the House of Representatives.

House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday that he will not allow House Bill 80 on the floor for debate before the Monday deadline passes. The decision comes after more than two weeks of the legislation waiting on general file, as Neiman weighed whether he believed it was the right policy decision for the state.

