Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, talks with Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, during a floor session in the House chamber on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE—The future of a bill in the Wyoming Legislature that extends Medicaid coverage for residents up to a full year postpartum was determined by one vote on Friday.

Members of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee narrowly pushed forward House Bill 4 in a 5-4 vote. Lawmakers made the decision at the end of the committee’s second meeting dedicated to the bill, which was preceded by lengthy public testimony and questioning from new state representatives.

