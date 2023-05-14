State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

JACKSON — A group of individuals and nonprofits that are suing the state in order to keep abortion legal in Wyoming has filed a motion to restrain the enforcement of a chemical abortion ban that’s set to take effect July 1.

The group filed a five-page motion for a temporary restraining order Wednesday afternoon in Teton County District Court. The document asks for a hearing no later than June 30 to determine whether the chemical abortion ban will be halted.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus