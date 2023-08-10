I hop off my bicycle for the umpteenth time, rummage in my pack and pull out snippers and a handsaw.
The reason for my pause in biking is a hardy clump of rabbitbrush. It grows in the middle of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, pushing up through the small-grained gravel.
While I hold no animosity towards rabbitbrush in general, this one took root in the wrong place. The same is true for a scraggly sagebrush, also in the middle of the trail, 3 feet away. Both must go.
I, along with about seven other members of the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, are spending two days mowing, trimming, shoveling and clipping our way along the 21-mile path and the 1-mile route around Lake Owen. While one goal is to prepare the route for the upcoming Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, the clearing and sprucing up is for all nonmotorized users who enjoy the path through the season.
I’ve volunteered my time to help maintain the Rail Trail since 2014. I met other like-minded individuals and we formed the nonprofit Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail in 2018 to pool and focus our efforts.
This current trail work session is unique. For the first time ever, we rented a tractor with a mower to trim vegetation on the trail for its entire length. Last year we cleared grassy growth taking over the Rail Trail using weed-eaters and hand-wielded scythes. It was an arduous and daunting task. We did what we could, but there was no way we could complete all 21 miles using just hand tools.
For those unfamiliar, this 21-mile nonmotorized path coursing through the Medicine Bow National Forest extends from the Dry Park Road, about 2 miles north of Lake Owen, to the Pelton Creek Road, near the Colorado-Wyoming state line. Its previous life was as a railway for trains hauling gold, timber, lumber and coal between Laramie and Coalmont, Colorado. In 1999, the rails and ties were removed and, thanks to efforts from then District Ranger Clint Kyhl, the Rail Trail officially opened in 2007.
Most of the trail is surfaced with pea-sized gravel, similar to that on baseball outfield warning tracks. For those pedaling on the trail, it’s most suitable for mountain or hybrid bikes with wide tires. Skinny-tired road bikes are not a good option for the loose trail surface.
The trail is especially inviting to runners, and is used frequently by members of the University of Wyoming cross-country team. Horseback riders are regular trail users, as well. With them in mind, our clearing efforts include removing downed timber at a height sufficient for passage of both horse and rider.
Earlier in the day our crew tackled a particularly large and stubborn “widow maker.” The downed tree tipped across and over the Rail Trail, hung up on trees on the opposite side. It was close to horseback rider height, and would likely come down with the next big wind storm. It was a team effort, but we finally got the dead tree cut up and away from the trail.
The major recent concern on the pathway, though, is not with Mother Nature’s growth taking over. Instead, it is with washouts where runoff from adjacent slopes denuded by fire flows across the trail. Where once the borrow ditches and culverts funneled the flow off and away from the trail, now these are choked with sediment. Instead water flows across the trail, creating ruts and ditches on the trail itself.
A recent trail work day by students with the UW High School Institute took care of a couple of the deepest rut sections. The crew of students formed bucket lines where rock and gravel eroded off the trail could be hauled back to use for repairs. Their efforts helped fill in the worst segments. There are more in need of repair, though, so our crew uses shovels and rakes to fill in what we can. If nothing else, it provides us all with a good workout.
While upkeep on the trail is never-ending, our team effort has the pathway ready for this Saturday’s marathon and half marathon. The 160 runners entering this year’s event come from 20 different states, one foreign country, and 11 different Wyoming towns. Women slightly outnumber the men.
With the event based at Lake Owen, it will be very active there starting around 5 a.m. and going until the early afternoon. While no areas are closed to the public, those in the vicinity should be aware of the added activity. Cheer on the runners as they tackle the 26.2-mile marathon or the 13.1-mile half marathon. Then pick a day to enjoy the newly spruced-up Rail Trail via bicycle, foot or horseback — any nonmotorized mode.
