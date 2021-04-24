Former singer for Grizzly — a high energy classic and Southern rock band — and long-time tattoo artist Harry Lawrence has recently relocated from Ridgeville, Ohio to Laramie to start up Medicine Man Tattoo studio, originally established in 1992.
Medicine Man will occupy what used to be Underground Custom Tattoo and Piercing, which closed in May 2020. Aside from final health inspections and minor cosmetic changes, the shop is ready for operation on May 1.
Harry and his wife, Liz Lawrence — who ran her own shop in Bar Harbor, Maine — are determined to foster a client-central, spiritual-forward studio that specializes in native, wildlife and black and gray imagery.
HELPING OTHER ARTISTSAs the studio becomes settled in its new location, the couple plans to incorporate native artistry (beadwork, painting etc.) to help native artist get more exposure.
“This area needs it,” Liz said, “This is Cowboy central, which is awesome, but it’s also Native American Central.”
Both Harry and Liz have strong ties to native communities as they both hail from Indigenous Peoples. Liz referred to themselves as mixed bloods and said this part of their identity is paramount to their work as artists.
“I know where I come from and so does Harry. We’re fierce about it,” Liz said.
But helping other artists isn’t limited to natives. In fact, Harry said out of the four tattooing chairs they keep in shop, one is dedicated to rotating talent, a seemingly lost tradition in tattoo culture.
“Tattooers are carnies and misfits,” Liz said. She added 30 years ago when the tattoo community was much smaller than it is now, artists would often travel to different cities in search of work. Now, there isn’t as pressing a need to travel because it’s become more socially acceptable over the years.
“Studios are so common now … they’re like hair salons,” she said. She added it’s because tattoos studios are able to establish a steadier clientele.
ABOUT THE LAWRENCES
Harry has always been interested in art and is a talented painter. He started developing a strong interest in tattoo art after he finished serving in the Navy in 1980. With ample free time, he would hang around a friend’s studio. Eventually, his friend offered him an apprenticeship, which he started in 1981.
Over the course of 40 years, Harry has owned three different tattoo studios and has come to appreciate the legacy work involved with body art.
“I’m 63. If I tattoo an 18-year old … I’ll still have a piece of my artwork walking around,” Harry said. He added the art he creates will continue to affect someone even after he dies.
On the other hand, the personal connections created between client and artist is both intimate and fulfilling for Liz, who she sees that relationship as a sacred bond of trust.
“All of a sudden, it’s no longer ‘you’re my client and I’m your artist’ — you get a friendship,” she said, adding, “there is a vibe there you have to respect.”
Both Lawrences claim to have worked on high-profile individuals, including a former U.S. secretary of state and several musicians ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Blackfoot, whom Harry is affiliated with through his connections with Grizzly.
WHY LARAMIE
Liz described Laramie as her spiritual home and the closest she can get to her tribal home in Alberta, Canada. When she was a girl, she was adopted from a reservation in Canada, most likely Lakota or Métis, by American parents during the “Sixties Scoop.” During this time period, Indigenous children were brought into the child welfare system en masse in comparison to other ethnicities in Canada (source: ecampus Ontario, Open Library Pressbooks).
Although the couple have years of experience serving in bigger cities, they decided it was time to settle down and give back and make a difference in a more common and relatable community. They settled on Laramie because of Liz’s close connections to the University of Wyoming and Keepers of the Fire, a UW student organization committed to keeping the Native American culture alive and strong in the community.
Additionally, Harry, who has always felt comfortable in the West, said he wants to transition his life into helping others who might not have an opportunity to showcase their talents.
“There’s a ton of great artists out [here] that don’t really have an outlet,” Harry said.
Medicine Man Tattoo, he hopes, will serve as a platform for other artists to exhibit their work in addition to fulfilling his own passions as a tattooist.
Medicine Man Tattoo will officially open May 1, 1152 N. Fourth St.