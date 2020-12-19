Meeting and greeting Santa at the Laramie Recreation Center is going to be different this year — what isn’t? — due to the pandemic.
Unlike in previous years, this year children (of all ages) will have to meet him outside the rec center.
“What we’re having this year is for people to drive up, get out of the car to get a picture with Santa, and then quickly get back in the car,” said Hailey, who works the front desk and asked we not give out her last name.
Won’t Santa be cold, considering there is a wind advisory from 8 a.m., Saturday until 5 p.m., Sunday?
“I’m sure he’ll be bundled up,” said Hailey. Besides, it was noted, he lives at the North Pole, so he’s used to the cold.
As is the case at many facilities, it will be mandatory to wear face masks.
Even though this year’s visit with Santa has a new “wrinkle” to what has been a longstanding tradition, expectations are high.
We’re hoping to get a lot of people,” said Hailey. “We’ve gotten a lot of interest.”
Want to go?
The event is free and open to the public, at 920 Boulder Drive. The drive-thru line will start at the Laramie Ice and Event Center and will wrap around the parking. Afterwards, everyone will exit onto Boulder Drive to keep the flow of traffic moving. Again, wearing face masks will be mandatory.