Veterans and families gathered in front of the Grand Army of the Republic Monument on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenhill Cemetery to pay tribute to deceased veterans and honor their service for Memorial Day.
Master of Ceremonies Lee Killian, representing Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221, leads a salute to the World War II veterans in attendance at the Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenhill Cemetery.
The grave of Rouser Mettler, who was born July 1, 1844, and died March 3, 1922, is one of 1,700 graves at the Greenhill Cemetery that were marked with a flag on Monday, May 29, 2023, to honor deceased veterans on Memorial Day.
Jeremy Huston of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 is flanked by the color guard’s flags as he reads the roll call of departed servicemen and women during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenhill Cemetery.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
William Guenther, right, shares a moment with fellow World War II veteran Evan Herrera after the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenhill Cemetery.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Taps was played after a rifle salute by the Laramie Honor Guard at a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenhill Cemetery.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
World War II veteran Everett Spackman talks with follow veteran Evan Herrera at the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenhill cemetery.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Three veterans of World War II were on hand for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic Monument on Monday in the Greenhill Cemetery.
Evan Herrera, 98, who served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific said he has been attending the event for 70 years to pay tribute to those who served. Also in attendance were Everett Spackman, 99, also a Navy veteran; and William Guenther, 101, who served in Europe in the 95th Bomb Group.