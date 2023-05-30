Three veterans of World War II were on hand for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic Monument on Monday in the Greenhill Cemetery.

Evan Herrera, 98, who served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific said he has been attending the event for 70 years to pay tribute to those who served. Also in attendance were Everett Spackman, 99, also a Navy veteran; and William Guenther, 101, who served in Europe in the 95th Bomb Group.

