RAWLINS — Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has tried to improve the health of Carbon County residents over the past two years by increasing their access to care, says the hospital’s CEO.
“Every board meeting, we have two focuses. Focus No. 1 is improving the health of folks who live in Carbon County, and No. 2 is trying to take care of our employees and become an employer of choice,” said MHCC CEO Ken Harman.
Following renovations of the MHCC Family Practice Clinic in Hanna, which also allowed the clinic to be open four days a week instead of two, and the construction of a new 6,000-square-foot MHCC Health Center for the Platte Valley located in Saratoga, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County now is in the early stages of planning a new Rawlins hospital.
“We’re in the early planning stages for that new hospital, looking at what services do we need to continue to have, what services do we need to grow and how can we continue to meet the needs of Carbon County,” Harman said.
According to MHCC, the board has acquired a nearly 7-acre property that could be home to the new hospital facility at 606 23rd St., which previously housed Wyoming Recovery. The proximity of the site to other MHCC facilities will provide an alternate design option for MHCC administrators and board of trustees, which will “save time and money during the construction phase,” according to the hospital.
“Over the next several months, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County staff will evaluate program needs and costs which will then allow staff to establish a timeline for design and construction,” MHCC said in an update.
This month, MHCC opened a new surgical clinic on 23rd Street, a familiar log cabin building just west of the current facility and near the site where administrators plan the new hospital. The clinic houses general surgery, orthopedic surgery and pain programs. There, two new providers — and Dr. Darin Allred, an orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. John Lumb — join the staff in Rawlins.
“The facility allows for easier access for patients and more space so we can expand services and care for more community members,” Harman said.
MHCC also has added other new providers in Rawlins, including family practice physician Dr. Lincoln Westfall and Physician Assistant Amanda Jones at the MHCC Family Practice Clinic on Third Street.
“We’re excited to have exceptionally qualified providers in this clinic,” Harman said. “They’ve dramatically improved the quality of our care, and our outcomes are improved.”
To have resources in Carbon County so patients don’t have to drive to Laramie or Casper, and ensuring the quality of care people receive is as good or better than anywhere else in the state is the goal, Harman said. And it’s starting to happen.
“We’re seeing individuals who were in pain no longer be in pain, or who were struggling to walk going out and walking, hiking or spending time with their grandkids,” he said. “We are seeing people who are doing the things they struggled to do before.”