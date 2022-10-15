Heading into the general election, the Albany County Sheriff race is down to two candidates: current Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joel Senior.
During a forum at the Albany County Public Library Thursday, the two candidates discussed mental health and their differing ideas on how the Sheriff’s Office should continue making improvements to its practices.
Mental Health
Appelhans said mental health crisis response and lack of substance abuse programs are some of the top issues facing the Sheriff’s Office. He explained that he’s been able to seek grants and change processes within the office that can improve mental health response.
He would also like to get the criminal justice system involved with more substance abuse programs to reduce recidivism, he said.
Senior said that one of his main concerns is the management of the Albany County Detention Center after three people died there in recent months.
Two of these deaths were the result of suicide attempts, and a third was the result of fetanyl being introduced into the detention center, Appelhans said.
“We know that this is a problem in our community and we’re doing everything we possibly can to ensure our community stays safe,” he said.
He explained that the detention center recently hired a different medical provider to give mental health in the jail after a previous group provided a poor level of care.
Senior said the new mental health service was expensive and wasn’t serving and monitoring inmates’ health well enough. Senior said in addition to inmates, he would like to expand mental health resources to deputies so they can receive better treatment.
“Law enforcement has fallen short since the history of law enforcement as far as taking care of our own with mental health issues,” Senior said. “There’s always been the stigma that you can’t ask for help.”
Appelhans agreed that deputy mental health is important. The Sheriff’s Office has been working on getting grants to provide supplemental mental health services such as group and individual therapy and peer support, he said.
Community involvement
Senior said law enforcement has previously failed to be part of the community first, and this should change.
Appelhans said community involvement should include partnering with community groups to provide services and attending meetings and coalitions. He added that deputies have referral services available they can use to get people access to mental health and other resources.
Senior would not support a civilian review board of the Sheriff’s Office, as Wyoming state statute prohibits the sharing of personnel files, he said. He would be in favor of a sheriff’s policy advisory board, but said it would be costly while completing a purpose the Sheriff’s Office and Albany County are supposed to fulfill.
Appelhans said he would be open to an oversight or review board, as long as the members sign confidentiality agreements, keep reviews internal and leave final decisions up to the Sheriff’s Office.
In terms of disciplinary processes, Senior said that law enforcement should do a better job of putting out information after incidents involving personnel.
He used a recent situation where a member of the Laramie Police Department was shown to be affiliated with the Oath Keepers as an example.
He said there was a difference between an officer joining the Oath Keepers in 2020 and an officer joining them in the group’s early years thinking it was a patriotic group.
Appelhans said that while the Sheriff’s Office can’t release disciplinary records, it has shared information about disciplinary actions taken with personnel in different situations.
Management
Senior and Appelhans agreed that more money and resources for deputy training is needed.
Appelhans said that in addition to seeking training opportunities, the Sheriff’s Office should offer more competitive pay in order to retain deputies.
Issues with staff retention don’t come from low salaries, but the culture of the department, Senior said.
“They need to be proud of where they work,” he said. “They need to feel like they’re a part of the Sheriff’s Office and they need to have buy-in.”
He added that more Sheriff’s Office policies should be reviewed and updated.
Appelhans said that in addition to mental health and substance abuse, one of his priorities is to reduce traffic fatalities in the county.