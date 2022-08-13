As Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder prepares for retirement, Laramie City Council reviewed and discussed the department's 2020 annual report.
The LPD and council hosted a work session Wednesday to examine the results of the report completed. The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed because of an unexpected power outage.
The outage, which turned off power for nearly 9,800 customers for hours beginning at 1:35 p.m., was caused by an arc in a local substation that damaged a switch, according to a PacifiCorp, parent company of Rocky Mountain Power.
Some central themes of the 2020 report were demographic issues, training and comparing local and national statistics. Stalder said that many new features in the 2020 report were in response to local input, specifically demographic information on traffic stops.
“Our stop rate on traffic stops absolutely matched our local demographics for racial and (ethnic) groups,” said Stalder.
Some data specific to LPD’s Computer Aided Dispatch Record Management System (CAD/RMS) will not be available for about 60-90 days and was unavailable this week, Stalder said.
Call for mental health responses also were part of the report, with total calls for service decreasing by about 2,000 between fiscal years 2016 and 2017. They were about the same from 2017-20, according to the report.
Mental health calls for service are commonly referred to as welfare checks, and the annual report says they’ve generally increased in Laramie in recent years. Mental health calls for service increased from about 530 in 2016 to 635 in 2020.
Mental health also has been a high-profile topic for law enforcement around the nation, as well as Albany County and Laramie. Stalder was on the Albany County Mental Health Board and provides officer training specific to mental health crises.
As a result of increased training, some City Council members said they are curious to see more information about training in all areas of policing, especially compared to national statistics.
“I would love to see training called a little bit more out to see what certifications our officers have, what percentage of the force has them and how that might relate to national averages,” said council member Fred Schmechel. “Additionally, the amount of funding that we spend on the efforts of training would be helpful so we can understand what it takes to maintain that level of preparedness.”
Mental health services for officers through the LPD chaplaincy program also were detailed in the annual report. Chaplaincy offers spiritual and emotional support through the use of pastors, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders, most commonly in military bases.
Stalder said peer support teams were formed in 2020 as part of the local effort, which “provide all PD personnel with an ‘ear’ when they may want to talk through an incident but aren’t sure they would like to see a professional counselor,’” according to the report.
Use of force also was detailed, including cases where officers displayed a gun or pointed it at a person. Stalder said this data is hard to compare to that reported by other police forces, as there is national debate on whether or not these instances count as a use of force.
In 2020, seven use-of-force reports followed department policy while 15 did not include sufficient entry, the report says. No instances where an officer used force fell outside of department policy in that fiscal year.
Citizen complaints were also recorded in this data set, and were investigated internally within LPD.
“The police department stopped doing annual reports probably in 2002 or 2003, and it is something that I picked back up in 2015,” Stalder said about a gap in historical data.
Stalder said the LPD annual reports from 2015 to 2020 provide “pertinent and valuable information” on the department’s potential bias issues, along with information on the makeup of calls.
He said future reports will include National Incident Based Reporting System information as well as bias incident calls. LPD added bias incident call classification for noncriminal and criminal offenses to provide a place for targeted groups to report incidents that may or may not fall into a criminal category, such as the hanging of a Nazi flag in a community space or noncriminal harassment.
Looking forward to future annual reports, some council members inquired about whether or not annual reports would continue with a new police chief, with Stalder focusing on his confidence in the continuity of this process. With a national search that includes internal candidates, Stalder did not express any major concerns.
“I’ve been very much involved in the process to find a replacement for myself,” he said. “(The annual report) is going to be up to the next person.”