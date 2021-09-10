...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FRIDAY FOR FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FWZ
302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
* WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with
occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are reminding motorists that U.S. Highway 287/Wyoing 789 between Rawlins and Lamont will be closed to all traffic from about 5-8:30 a.m. Monday.
The closure is to support a segment of a large-scale military training exercise.
WYDOT is joining other state and local agencies in supporting a multi-state “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise.
Numerous units across U.S. Air Force Reserve Command will conduct various training operations in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft along with ground crews from multiple service branches.
“This is a joint exercise that will encompass the active duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army and the Army National Guard to maintain a current state of readiness and meet the requirements of today’s global operating environment,” said Master Sgt. Scott Klobucher, 327th Airlift Squadron loadmaster and exercise planner. “The amount of planning support that the governor’s office, the local government and WYDOT has provided has been key in making this exercise a success.”
Residents and motorists will likely see increased military presence in southeast Wyoming through next week, including low-flying aircraft, especially in and around Camp Guernsey and the Muddy Gap area north of Rawlins. Motorists planning to take this route that morning are advised to plan an alternate route or travel time to avoid delays from the closure.
“WYDOT values all of its partnerships, including supporting the armed forces,” said WYDOT director Luke Reiner. “We’re happy to support the Air Force in this important training endeavor and hope the traveling public is understanding of the delays.”
The training exercise is not open to the public and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site.