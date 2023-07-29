Ashley Cowser

University of Wyoming senior Ashley Cowser, shown outside the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources building on the UW campus, is a participant in the Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She hopes to use the event to bring more girls into agriculture.

 Carol Ryceck/Laramie Boomerang

Girls can aspire to be farmers, not just farmers’ daughters.

That is the inspiration of Ashley Cowser, a candidate for the Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant, who is using the competition on Saturday, July 29, to encourage an interest in agriculture, especially among women.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

