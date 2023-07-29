Girls can aspire to be farmers, not just farmers’ daughters.
That is the inspiration of Ashley Cowser, a candidate for the Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant, who is using the competition on Saturday, July 29, to encourage an interest in agriculture, especially among women.
Cowser will be a senior this fall at the University of Wyoming majoring in agribusiness. She hopes to win the Miss Wyoming Volunteer competition and use that platform to spread information about agriculture statewide and nationwide.
Contestants can choose any cause or issue they believe in as their focus for the competition.
Miss Wyoming Volunteer is a service organization with a mission of empowering young women through educational opportunities and scholarships. The organization offers its contestants an opportunity to promote their platforms through the competition and appearances at schools and public events throughout the state.
The contest is an opportunity to share how important it is to be a leader in the community, Cowser said, “And the opportunity to be a leader in what we’re passionate about. In which case, mine is agriculture.”
Cowser plans to publish a podcast this summer, “Farm Like A Girl.”
“I can teach young girls that they can be part of the agriculture community,” she said. “There is a lot of hazing and it really is hard to get started, especially if you are a first generation farmer like me. I just want to provide more accessible pathways for these women.”
When speaking to girls about farm and ranch life, Cowser asks girls to picture a farmer. The answer, almost always, is “an old man on a tractor.”
“When I tell them that they can be a farmer, that they can be involved in agriculture, it really gets the wheels turning. I tell them they don’t have to be just the farmer’s daughter, but the farmer,” she said while adding she also guides the conversation to what the girls can do now, such as gardening and 4-H.
Cowser’s goals began a long way from the state she now calls “home.”
Raised in rural Pennsylvania, her parents weren’t farmers, but moved from the city to a house and acreage in what she called “Amish country.”
When she was 8 years old, Cowser took a field trip to the county fair, an experience that introduced her to farm animals and started her on a path to a life in agriculture.
When she returned from the fair, she asked her parents to make farm animals a part of their new rural life.
“They got me some 4-H animals, pigs, and I took off in the 4-H and raising livestock,” Cowser said. When at age 15, her parents started their own business, she took over the farm responsibilities through high school.
Cowser connected with the business of agriculture from the beginning.
“I was an 8 years old just showing a pig, but it was much more than that. It was feeding my community. It was responsibility,” she said while adding the experience also helped her understand the record-keeping and planning that reflect the business side of agriculture.
Cowser eventually sold the animals to fund college in Pennsylvania. For her first winter break, she decided to experience Wyoming.
“I didn’t have any responsibilities because I didn’t have any animals, so I just packed up my truck and came out here because I wanted to see the mountains, and I loved it. So I applied to the school and moved a month later,” she said.
The Miss Wyoming Volunteer competition is in Casper. Contestants are judged on presentations of talent, an impromptu question and an evening gown; as well as a private interview.
The prize for the winner is a scholarship and support in the national competition next year, the Miss Volunteer America Pageant. Cowser mentioned the competition is about more than the prizes.
“I’ve learned that, coming from such unique background, I can really use the sash and the crown as a microphone to the communities, and share my story with these young girls, and even older girls, and share what I’m passionate about from a leadership standpoint,” she said.
Whether she wins or not, Cowser sees the competition as a way to move her message forward, whether an individual is a farmer or consumer.
“If you eat or put on clothes or drive a car, you’re involved in agriculture,” she said. “Do you buy meat at the grocery store, or use a hairbrush or conditioner — these are byproducts of agriculture. Whether you eat meat or not, you eat vegetables, and that’s a big part of agriculture.”
Ultimately, Cowser plans start a ranch in Wyoming.
“I want to invite women to learn everything ‘from scratch’ that there is when it comes to running a ranch, so that they can do that as well,” she said.
