Laramie resident Timmy Frazier shows his modeling materials Friday. Frazier will participate in the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion show hosted by Global Down Syndrome Foundation next weekend.

Whether it’s spending time with friends or working one of his three jobs, Laramie resident Timmy Frazier is always looking for ways to get involved with his community and enjoy the company of others.

Next weekend he’ll be taking that mission to the max when he heads to Denver to walk in the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, a fundraiser for Global Down Syndrome Foundation that puts members of that community at the forefront.

