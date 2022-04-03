Many people understand science as something tangible that can been seen, touched and felt. One local artist is working to show how it also can be beautiful.
“People think art is just this made-up world,” said René Williams, artist and founder of the nonprofit Science Loves Art. “It is so scientific the way our eyes see color, the way colors are mixed, the way we use pigments. (Art and science) do go hand-in-hand all the time.”
Her new exhibition at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center at the University of Wyoming seeks to bridge what Williams sees as a cultural gap between the disciplines.
Titled “Art From Earth,” the exhibit and gallery fulfill the outreach goals of a greater microbe research program happening at UW and community colleges throughout the state. In 2018, the university received a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study the organisms, which are invisible to the naked eye.
“(Microbes are the) most numerically abundant, diverse organisms on Earth, and are also functionally important,” said Cynthia Weinig, a scientist on the project.
The five-year research program is focused on studying the diversity and function of these organisms across the Wyoming landscape. The findings could have important implications for agriculture and environmental preservation.
Some of the research found that there could be communication between the organisms and their plant neighbors that impacts plants similarly to how bacteria in a human gut can influence disease and mental health in people.
“There can be complex feedback cycles between microbes and the plants that they live on and in,” Weinig said. “These microbes can alter important aspects of the chemistry within plants. This alters how well they grow and how productive they are.”
Specialists from the areas of botany, geology, chemistry, ecosystem management and molecular biology are working on the project, which Weinig dubbed “a model of interdisciplinary and collaborative research.”
Williams distills this highly technical research into something more understandable for the general public by representing microbes in visual and physical formats.
The exhibit includes artwork by Sarah Conrad, a scientist on the project who specializes in glacoiology. Her work contains images of sagebrush and spruce on paper Williams made from the plants. Conrad is one of multiple scientists who contributed work or materials to the gallery.
“I’m not the only person that’s inspired by nature, by the textures of leaves, the details of flowers, the way the clouds move,” Williams said.
Her own pieces are made from the same soil and materials scientists used for their research. On display are 16 paintings of circles made from soil. These and other paintings on display are meant to mimic the constant movement and nature of microbes living in soil.
Dorodango balls also are on display. Giving the appearance of a shiny, marbled sphere about the size of a lacrosse ball, the sculptures are made using a Japanese practice of mixing soil and water and forming it into a round shape over and over.
The sculptures are just one of the art forms Williams uses to teach people about the ability to create something artistic using a scientific process.
A central project of Science Loves Art is to create and send art kits to rural Wyoming residents who may not have immediate access to art in their communities. Like the practice of creating dorodango balls, the kits emphasize the experience of making art rather than the end result.
Whether it is because of color theory or liquid dynamics, each kit functions because of science, and they allow even the least confident artists to walk away with something they made with their own hands.
“They all leave with something beautiful because of the way that the technique works — it’s because of science,” Williams said.
These types of community connections are exactly what Williams hopes to foster with her current exhibit, which is on display through May 27.
“They really like this outreach portion of these science grants because they’re connecting to the community of all ages,” Williams said.