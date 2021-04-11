Editor’s note: The Laramie Boomerang was not able to get in touch with anyone at the Islamic Center of Laramie for guidance and information that is correct, in order to further understanding, honor and pay homage to those of the Islamic faith who reside in Laramie and Albany County. We apologize in advance for anything that may be unintentionally in error.
2021 Early Spring has been (and is) an important season for the world’s three major faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. For Jews, the Passover celebrates the freedom from bondage brought on for centuries by the Pharaohs of Egypt. For Christians, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus (the) Christ three days after having been crucified. Both are considered celebrations.
For Muslims, however, Ramadan is a time for reflection, as well as for prayer and community.
The word Ramadan derives from the Arabic root for "scorching heat." Ramadan is thought as one of the names of God in Islam by some, and as such it is reported that it is prohibited to say only "Ramadan" in reference to the calendar month and that it is necessary to say "month of Ramadan.”
A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.
Fasting from sunrise to sunset is obligatory for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar.
The spiritual rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. Accordingly, Muslims refrain not only from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behavior, devoting themselves instead to salat (prayer) and recitation of the Quran.
The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran; a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the criterion of right and wrong.
Muslims hold that all scripture was revealed during Ramadan, the scrolls of Abraham, Torah, Psalms, Gospel, and Quran having been handed down on the first, sixth, 12th, 13th (in some sources, 18th) and 24th Ramadans, respectively.] Muhammed is said to have received his first quranic revelation on Laylat al-Qadr, one of five odd-numbered nights that fall during the last ten days of Ramadan.
Although Muslims were first commanded to fast in 624 CE, they believe that the practice of fasting is not in fact an innovation of monotheism[45] but rather has always been necessary for believers to attain the fear of God. They point to the fact that the pre-Islamic pagans of Mecca fasted on the tenth day of Muharram to expiate sin and avoid drought. (Source: Wikipedia)
The first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan, which for 2021 is determined by the sighting of the new moon, is in Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority countries dependent upon the testimonies of local moon sighters.
WHY IS RAMADAN HOLY?
For Muslims, Ramadan is the month in which the first verses of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, were revealed to Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.
The fast is to achieve greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.
As earlier stated, fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.
In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours are reduced, and many restaurants are closed during fasting hours.
“Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem” are common greetings exchanged in this period, wishing the recipient a blessed and generous month respectively.
At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. In Arabic, it means “festival of breaking the fast.” (source: Aljazeera)
WHO IS EXEMPT FROM FASTING
Even though fasting in Ramadan is obligatory upon every able Muslim, Allah has pardoned and excused certain people from fasting if they are unable to fast during Ramadan due to certain legitimate reasons.
In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:185), Allah Has clearly mentioned that sick people and travelers are exempted from fasting during Ramadan. In addition to that, in the light of this Ayah and according to many scholars, following people are also exempt from fasting:
1- Physically or Mentally ill people
2- Travelers
3- Women during menstruation
4- Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
5- Elderly People (if fasting will cause their health to deteriorate further)
6- Children who have not reached puberty
ACTIONS THAT INVALIDATE THE FAST
Things that invalidate one’s fast are:
1- Medication taken through nose or ears
2- Vomit Intentionally
3- Water accidentally goes down the throat whilst gargling
4- Ejaculating because of contact with a woman
5- Swallowing items
6- Smoking a cigarette
7- Continuing to eat or drink after eating or drinking unintentionally and assuming the fast has already been broken
8- Eating after Suhoor / Subh Sadiq / Sehri (starting time of Fast before Fajr Salah) with the impression of it being before Suhoor / Subh Sadiq
9- Eating Iftar (meal to be consumed after breaking the fast at Maghrib Salah) at the wrong time i.e. eating it before sunset with the assumption that it is after sunset. (source: Islamfinder.org)