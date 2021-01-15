Fun, artistic, creative events are almost exclusively organized for children, leaving adults little more than pantry dinners (scraps from your cabinet) and problem solving as creative outlets.
This has temporarily changed from Jan. 13 through Feb. 13 due to Wyoming Women’s Business Center’s latest community project, Adults Create Art.
WWBC, in partnership with Art Connect Gallery, was awarded a Community Partner grant in 2020 and used the funds to launch a free event to all Laramie adults.
On the 2020-21 grant application, WWBC indicated all funds would support two no-charge community interactive exhibits, stated City Clerk Nancy Oakland-Potter in an email. The grant covers several costs including rental space, utilities, staff support and art supplies.
The City of Laramie distributes funding to community groups such as WWBC with the mission of enhancing the local economy and quality of life of Laramie citizens.
Two years ago, county voters approved the renewal of the fifth cent sales tax which has played a big role in Community Partners.
“Since (2019), the City of Laramie has awarded over $930,000 to local agencies through its Community Partners program,” Oakland-Potter stated. “The purpose of the Community Partners program is to proactively invest in agencies that provide vital services that make Laramie a great place to live, work and play!”
Although it isn’t technically a two-part exhibit, it is hoped the adult arts and crafts event will benefit the community by providing a COVID-safe, recreational activity that will promote a “powerful sense of community” while providing residents an opportunity to engage in various media art activities.
WOMEN ON A MISSION
WWBC partnered with the Art Connect Gallery, located on the corner of Grand and Second Street, and together are providing a platform for adults to take a break from the realities of the daily grind to create original compositions of art.
“Art provides a respite,” said Wendy Fanning, executive director of WWBC, but supporting artists isn’t the main focus of the organization.
Adults Create Art provided an opportunity to extend their mission of support to a larger community.
The private nonprofit was founded in Laramie in 1999 as a Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault project. Today, their mission is to enable and empower entrepreneurs — especially women who are economically or social disadvantaged — through counseling, training and micro-finance programs.
The gallery is another project established by WWBC in 2018, with the mission to support artisans in becoming professionally marketable.
WANT TO GO?
The Adults Create Art event began Wednesday. Hours are:
Wednesdays: 2 – 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 1 -5 p.m.
Sundays: 2 – 4 p.m.
The Art Connect Gallery is located at 302 S. Second St.