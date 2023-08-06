With washed cowlicks freshly combed into place, young Laramie farmers and ranchers arrived with their cattle at the Albany County Fairgrounds ready to compete.
The annual Junior Beef Show was the featured event Friday morning at the Albany County Fair as Future Farmers of America and 4-H members crowded around the Beef Pavilion with their livestock.
The event began with FFA Beef Showmanship before moving to Senior 4-H Beef Showmanship, Inter 4-H Beef Showmanship, and ending with Junior 4-H Beef Showmanship. It featured kids from ages 8-18 showing the cattle they had worked with and trained.
Each contestant walked into the Outdoor Arena to present their cattle, taking a stroll their livestock through the pen before halting and adjusting their posture while using their show stick.
The judge’s observations focused on the presentations from the side, front and rear on each of the cattle. Some of the aspects for the judge to consider were based on the degree of muscling, fat cover, growth capacity, structural correctness, balance and frame size before placing scores.
FFA member Levi Crane said, “This event is a big part of showing livestock.”
The Junior Beef Show is one of the largest shows throughout the two-week Albany County Fair, drawing a big crowd. Wyoming is known for its beef cattle export, so it is no surprise to bring in such a large attendance.
Many of the FFA members have been showing for several years and know one another well, having worked and competed together before.
“The show feels like being a part of one big family.” FFA member Emerald Niswender said. “It is just fun to get out there and spend time in the ring.”
