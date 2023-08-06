With washed cowlicks freshly combed into place, young Laramie farmers and ranchers arrived with their cattle at the Albany County Fairgrounds ready to compete.

The annual Junior Beef Show was the featured event Friday morning at the Albany County Fair as Future Farmers of America and 4-H members crowded around the Beef Pavilion with their livestock.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus