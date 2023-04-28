WNE Graphic - Capital

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

DOUGLAS — Converse County rancher and former state Rep. Frank Moore formally entered the race to lead the Wyoming Republican Party, setting up a head-to-head battle with another well-known Converse rancher, Frank Eathorne.

Eathorne is seeking an unprecedented fifth year as state party chairman.

