DOUGLAS — Converse County rancher and former state Rep. Frank Moore formally entered the race to lead the Wyoming Republican Party, setting up a head-to-head battle with another well-known Converse rancher, Frank Eathorne.
Eathorne is seeking an unprecedented fifth year as state party chairman.
He is a close ally of President Trump, was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has been embroiled in other controversies during his four years at the helm of the state party, yet he still has strong support among some of those who will be voting for the next chairman.
Eathorne also has his detractors.
Among the controversies during his tenure was stripping some county delegations with infractions of party rules of some or all of their votes at party functions while allowing other county delegations with infractions to be seated.
Despite that, Moore said he isn’t running against Eathorne but with the idea of healing the party and bringing it back together.
The former state representative from Converse County (1993-96) comes from a strong Republican family and has remained a “strong conservative Republican” who is pro-life and socially and fiscally conservative, he said, but isn’t tied to the more narrow classification of Reagan “big tent” or Trumpian vision of the party.
In fact, Moore said he has respect for Eathorne and what he has done for the party, but added that it is time for new leadership to heal the wounds that have occurred.
When announcing his run last week, he said he wants to bring both sides of the party back together in Wyoming because the battle isn’t within itself but with the anti-Republican ideology coming out of Washington, D.C. “We have a divide that needs to be healed,” he said. “There’s a need for a different style of leadership.”
With a stronger, unified party in the state, Wyoming will be in a better position to fight the outside forces trying to impose differing views, he said.
“It’s not coming from other Republicans. This infighting doesn’t help us in Wyoming, and we need to be strong,” said Moore. “And we need to stand up for Wyoming because what’s coming out of Washington, energy policies, the green New Deal, the border crisis, drilling on public land . . . issue after issue after issue is harmful to the state of Wyoming.”
Moore admitted the short timeline before the May 6 vote at the state convention in Jackson and Eathorne’s name recognition will make his campaign an uphill battle to some degree, but he said he has already received support and encouragement from across the state as Republicans look to heal the hurt feelings and issues.
The state party boss is elected by the three-member county delegations and Central Committee leadership, so he will just need a majority of the 74 total votes to get elected.