Moose on the loose

A bull moose temporarily halted play during a youth soccer event last Saturday near William T. McIntosh Stadium in Jackson.

 Barbara Allen/Courtesy via Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — Love him or hate him, it was the guy on the e-bike who really stole the show.

“Only in Jackson,” Dustin Hulme wrote on Facebook. “A hippie on an e-bike, herding a moose.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus