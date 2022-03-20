The road has riddled with potholes for Laramie the past few years — figuratively and literally.
Now with money coming in from the Specific Purpose Tax and the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the city is making up for the time it lost since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to update infrastructure after a period of low revenues for public works projects.
“Every year infrastructure gets older and needs to be upgraded and replaced,” said Director of Public Works Brooks Webb. “As the city grows with development, we need more water and sewer and roads also.”
In 2018, Albany County voters approved a 1% addition to sales tax rates known as the Specific Purpose Tax. Revenue from the tax goes to the maintenance and rehabilitation of roads, water and recreational facilities.
The city of Laramie will receive a set amount of nearly $12 million from the tax over a 10- to 12-year time frame. As the local economy recovers from pandemic impacts, collections from the tax was up 19% in January compared to fiscal year 2020.
“The support of the voters to help make those financial investments has been really critical,” said City Manager Janine Jordan.
In addition, the American Rescue Plan Act allocated Wyoming more than $1 billion to aid with pandemic recovery. Some of the money has already been dispersed throughout the state, while the use of the second portion was discussed during the recent 2022 legislative session.
Over the past year, the city used its ARPA allocation to complete various road and water projects that updated old infrastructure and bring opportunities for further development. And there are big plans for the future.
2021 projects
The largest infrastructure project in the past year was the reconstruction of 11th Street, Webb said. Contractors replaced the water main line in the area and repaired curbs, gutters, sidewalks and road surfacing.
Another important update was the replacement of sewer pipes at Reynold’s Street.
“We couldn’t plug one more house into the sewer over there,” Webb said of the previous system.
The update will allow more houses to be built in the area — development that was halted because the sewer system couldn’t handle it before.
The area could see some more updates in the future, but the capacity issues have mostly been resolved, Webb said.
The intersection of Reynolds and 30th streets saw an upgrade from asphalt to concrete, which will hold up better with the high amount of traffic in that area, Webb said. Sidewalks and ramps also were updated to continue compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design.
Also getting a makeover was 15th Street. Contractors removed and replaced the asphalt between Grand Avenue and Sheridan Street. Contractors completed curb, gutter and ADA ramp work here as well.
Looking to the future
Some major projects will dominate the city’s infrastructure work in the coming years, while many smaller improvements are in the works as well, Webb said.
The city keeps a rolling plan on what needs to be upgraded and repaired based on age, and the work of investing in future infrastructure is far from over.
The city budgeted more than $22 million for road work and storm drainage projects for fiscal year 2021-2022, which runs through June 30.
“I hope we can continue making changes," Webb said. "We have some really aging infrastructure."
Wastewater treatment plant
An update to the wastewater treatment plant was up for bid in February and will go to Laramie City Council for approval soon.
The project, estimated to cost $9.5 million, is necessary to update infrastructure at the plant that has worn out over time, Webb said. The city has a federal loan for the entire cost of the project with repayments coming from the sewer utility fund over the next 30 years.
Webb said it's impossible for the city to pay for these types of projects without a loan, and that the interest rates are reasonable.
Construction for the project will likely start this summer but extend into the summer of 2023 because of the time it will take to get all of the equipment necessary for the job, Webb said. As with so many industries during the pandemic, shipment times are slow.
Once completed, the project will cut the city’s energy consumption by 20% to 25%, thanks to changes in operations and upgraded equipment, Webb said.
The work will not cause interruptions to service.
North side tank and transmission lines
About $15 million is set to go toward installing a 1 million-gallon water tank and 1.5-mile water main line on the north side of town.
The upgrade will supply water with better pressure to current users and secure a strong supply capacity for future development in the area.
To pay for the project, 67% of the money comes from a grant from the Wyoming Water Development Commission. The rest will come from a federal loan and the water fund.
“We’ve been designing this for years now,” Webb said. “From an engineer’s standpoint, it’s a very technical project.”
Road work
This summer, work will start on replacing the water line along 3rd Street. This is part of a two-year project that will eventually allow Wyoming Department of Transportation to put down new asphalt. The project runs the entire length of the street within the city limits and will start in the downtown area as this is where the pipes are oldest, Webb said.
The project will entail the replacement of 11,000 feet of water main, 27 fire hydrants and bolster service for 130 customers, according to the city’s fiscal plan. About $2 million is budgeted for the water main replacement.
“I hope that the growth we’re going to see will lead to easier access downtown, making it more walkable and easier to cross the streets so we can get the downtown area to expand and help businesses thrive,” city council member Fred Schmechel said of the project.
WYDOT plans to start resurfacing the road around 2025.
The other major projects won’t have a direct impact on residents’ daily routines, but will set the city up for a future of further development.
The city also is looking to repair 9th Street between Harney and Shields streets, which will require a full closure of the street for about six weeks.
A full reconstruction of Cedar Street has been put out to bid.
Wyoming Avenue will have a new storm drain and water line by the end of next summer, and eventually the installation of asphalt and curb and gutter updates as well.
In the long term, the city is working with WYDOT to extend Bill Nye Avenue. If all goes according to plan, one day the road will connect from Laramie High School to 3rd Street and will have water and sewer lines.
“We’re seeing a major housing crunch in this community and we need more front doors. That's all there is to it,” Schmechel said.