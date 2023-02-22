Downtown Laramie-Beer and wine

A view of downtown Laramie in 2020. Legislation signed into law recently by Gov. Mark Gordon will remove caps on bar and grill liquor licenses and open them up to entertainment venues.

 David Watson/Laramie Boomerang

CASPER — Wyoming communities will soon have more liquor licenses to give out.

Legislation signed into law recently by Gov. Mark Gordon will remove caps on bar and grill liquor licenses and open them up to entertainment venues.

