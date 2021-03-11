At long last, University of Wyoming employees are eligible to schedule coronavirus immunizations, making the institution’s goal of returning to a more traditional semester in the fall more plausible.
“This is a great development for the entire campus community,” stated President Ed Seidel in a newsletter released March 8. “With this step, we’re that much closer to achieving our objective of having a more traditional semester in the fall.”
Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Chase Baldwin also expressed his excitement.
“This is the key for us,” he said, “but it’s going to take a while to get through this phase.”
UW employs between 6,000-7,000 employees, 2,400 of which are students. Baldwin said it is hoped to have as many people vaccinated as possible by the time fall semester begins in August.
Baldwin said the university is not requiring employees to get vaccinated but is offering travel assistance via the UW Transit and Parking Services for those wishing to vaccinate but require help getting to appointments.
“We are strongly encouraging everyone and asking people to report when they’ve been vaccinated,” Baldwin said.
VACCINE TESTIMONY
Matt McDermit works in Enrollment Management in the UW admissions department. He said he received his vaccine earlier in the week at Pole Mountain Pharmacy, located at 319 E. Harney St.
Other than some initial soreness, he felt fine after receiving the shot. McDermit also said he’d rather endure 24-48 hours of soreness or “feeling down-and-out” than go through another year of pandemic-induced fear, isolation and lack of community.
“It’s almost more of a euphoric feeling,” he said.
Also recently vaccinated was Dr. Cameron Wright, dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Wright was audibly excited about vaccinations becoming widely available to UW employees and said he’s encouraging his colleagues and subordinates to vaccinate.
Wright believes this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, and said he can see a “needle prick light at the end of the tunnel.” He said he is most excited to see his students again, who have generally left their cameras off during Zoom lectures the last year.
“For those in a leadership position, it’s important to have in-person interactions,” he said.
VACCINATION STATIONS BEYOND THE CAMPUS
Wright received his vaccine during a rapid vaccine event — a pop-up vaccine clinic — Friday at the former Wyoming National Guard Armory on E. Armory Road.
While in queue, he noted how the facility was packed with adults of all ages waiting for their turn to get the shot.
“A man sitting almost right beside me was bouncing a baby on his lap,” Wright said.
Several options were listed for individuals to schedule appointments, including Walmart Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy (providing vaccines through a federal allotment of COVID-19 vaccines); Pole Mountain Pharmacy (providing vaccines through a county allotment); and certain approved primary care clinics.
AREA CORONAVIRUS STATISTICS
As of March 8, over 7,052 first dose immunizations have been administered and more than 2,244 second doses; approximately 5.8% of the community is currently fully vaccinated
As of March 9, the university COVID-19 Dashboard reported a total of 1,998 recovered cases and only two active cases, one on campus. Since this time last year, UW has administered 62,687 saliva-based COVID tests. Currently, no employees are reported to have tested positive.
Albany County is moving steadily through vaccination and has only had two lab-confirmed cases since the website’s last update on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Additionally, Albany County has reported 3,335 positive cases in totality, which is less than half of confirmed cases in Laramie County.
Albany County’s vaccination campaign now includes individuals in Phase 1c, priority groups 1-3, which includes people 50-years old and older; those with moderate to severe asthma, hypertension, high blood pressure and those who are obese; and essential critical infrastructure workers. UW faculty and staff members qualify under the latter category.