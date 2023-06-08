All Hat-No Cattle Ranch

Jessica Crowder, left, executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, is with Dr. Robert Shine of All Hat-No Cattle Ranch on Friday, June 2, 2023, with the ranch along the Laramie River in the background.

 Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust/courtesy

A significant section of agricultural land near Laramie will stay just as it is for generations to come.

Dr. Robert Shine of the All Hat-No Cattle Ranch has partnered with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) to place 666.7 acres into a conservation easement, according to a Wednesday news release from the land trust.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus