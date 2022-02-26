The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has one member that will never make a sound.
Alaska, a 2-year-old Australian shepherd and border collie mix, can be found at orchestra performances sitting nearly invisible underneath the chair of her handler, French hornist and UW alum Paulina Gurevich.
The pair crossed paths after Alaska was given up by her owners for having too much energy. It would end up being a beneficial relationship for both of them, as Alaska found a home and Gurevich trained the pup to help manage her seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Alaska helps alert Gurevich when symptoms are coming on by pawing or nudging. She also taught Alaska to do deep pressure therapy, which involves the dog using her body weight to stabilize her handler.
“(Having a service dog) allows me to be more independent,” Gurevich said. “(I used to) stay home a lot and wouldn’t be able to manage symptoms outside of the house. Now I’m able to travel pretty freely.”
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, any place where the public is allowed must also allow service dogs. This includes places like restaurants and airplanes, although some businesses may ask to see a doctor’s note.
People with service or emotional support animals also have protections under the Fair Housing Act, which requires landlords to provide reasonable accommodations to allow the animals on a property, even when traditional pets are not allowed.
But a protection spelled out on paper doesn't always work perfectly in practice, Gurevich said, citing times when she’s been scolded in restaurants or asked to separate from her dog in public places.
Gurevich even recently settled a discrimination lawsuit with a landlord in Laramie who she claims wouldn’t allow her housing because of her dog. Stories like these seem to come up often as awareness surrounding service animals can be lacking.
During her time as a UW honors student, Gurevich researched the use of service animals and the impacts that housing discrimination and service animal impersonation have on members of the handler community, and even tried to start a nonprofit to help with housing discrimination in the state.
“Service dogs are more than just companions,” Gurevich said. “They are a tool for independence for many people, and they should be treated with respect.”
Though the nonprofit didn’t receive enough money to get started, Gurevich said she believes advocacy is important in the area and would support anyone who tried to start a similar initiative.
For Director of Orchestral Activities Michael Griffith, having Gurevich and Alaska in the orchestra is a win-win. He gets to work with the French hornist, a “fine musician and asset” to the ensemble, and doesn’t notice that her dog is there.
“We want to bring the joy of making music not just to the audience, but to performers as well,” Griffith said. “We want good musicians, end of sentence.”
Specialized training
While dog and handler teams can make it look easy, training a service dog is a task that requires long-term commitment and dedication, said Paul Salveson, owner of Cowboy K9 Training.
“I can help you train your service dog, but you basically have to become a dog trainer yourself to accomplish that,” Salveson said.
In rural areas, dog owners don’t encounter the same dangerous or chaotic situations as their city-dwelling counterparts, Salveson said. This results in fewer resources for even basic animal training in comparison to more populous areas like Denver.
While there are service dog training centers out there, resources for service dog handlers in Wyoming are sparse. Even when someone finds a professional trainer it can take years and thousands of dollars to get a service dog.
With some help from Salveson, the internet and her background in pet caretaking as the owner of Laradise Pet Care, Gurevich rose to the task of training Alaska on her own.
To prepare for orchestra rehearsals and performances, Gurevich would play her French horn at home, encouraging Alaska to stay beneath her chair. After practicing that for a few weeks, the team went to a real rehearsal. The dog caught on right away.
“Sometimes she surprises me,” Gurevich said. “It's different when you have one chair and when you have 100 people.”
In addition to at-home training sessions, Gurevich takes Alaska to public places, occasionally meets up with other service dog handlers to practice training tasks as a group.
One of her training friends is Shelby Kappler, an assistive technology specialist at UW who uses a guide dog named Olana. The group visits public places like malls and restaurants to practice training techniques in a busy space.
“It's really nice to have someone who kind of understands what it’s like having a service dog, both the challenges and the benefits,” Kappler said.
Gurevich's latest training goal is teaching Alaska to find exits so that she can lead her handler out of a room at the onset of symptoms.
Beyond Alaska’s basic function as a service dog, Gurevich mentioned the benefits of companionship and accountability that come from their relationship.
“(Alaska has) given me a reason to be productive day to day,” Gurevich said. “Simply needing to take care of her gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”