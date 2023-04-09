Wind energy FILE

NextEra Energy windmills spin on the Belvoir Ranch west of Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

Douglas Budget

DOUGLAS — The $525-million-plus, 393-megawatts (MW) NextEra Energy’s Cedar Springs IV, LLC windfarm is slated to begin construction in Converse County this August, the start of a 17-month development window to bring the project online.

